  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brookdale Senior Living Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKD   US1124631045

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.

(BKD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-10 pm EST
2.900 USD    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brookdale Reports December 2022 Occupancy

01/10/2023 | 04:16pm EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) reported today its consolidated occupancy for December 2022.

 

Brookdale’s Consolidated Occupancy

December 2022 Observations:
  • Fourth quarter weighted average occupancy increased 70 basis points compared to the third quarter.
  • Achieved fourteen consecutive months of year-over-year weighted average occupancy growth.
  • December's weighted average occupancy increased 340 basis points year-over-year, and grew 760 basis points since the start of the recovery in March 2021.
About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence and integrity. The Company operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale operates and manages 673 communities in 41 states as of December 31, 2022, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or Twitter.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brookdale-reports-december-2022-occupancy-301717045.html

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
