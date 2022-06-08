Log in
    BKD   US1124631045

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.

(BKD)
  Report
06-08-2022
5.300 USD   -4.85%
Brookdale Reports May 2022 Occupancy

06/08/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) reported today its consolidated occupancy for May 2022.

May 2022 Observations:

  • Increased sequential weighted average occupancy by 70 bps and month end occupancy by 90 bps.
  • Achieved seven consecutive months of year over year weighted average occupancy growth.
  • Achieved another milestone in May of over 2,000 move-ins for the month.

About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence and integrity. The Company operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale operates and manages 677 communities in 41 states as of March 31, 2022, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brookdale-reports-may-2022-occupancy-301563609.html

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.


