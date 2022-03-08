Log in
    BKD   US1124631045

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.

(BKD)
Brookdale Senior Living : Celebrates Inspiring Residents on International Women's Day

03/08/2022 | 11:03am EST
Countless history-making women live and work in our Brookdale communities. On this International Women's Day, and throughout Women's History Month, we're sharing inspirational stories of brave, hard-working women.

Here are a few of their their stories from Brookdale Westlake Village in Ohio.

We are extremely fortunate to be able to learn from their journeys and to build upon their legacies.

Please join us in acknowledging their struggles and celebrating their successes."

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
