  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brookdale Senior Living Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKD   US1124631045

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.

(BKD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Brookdale Senior Living : Celebrates “Women of Distinction” Honorees for Fourth Consecutive Year

03/01/2022 | 01:29pm EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 1, 2022 - For the fourth year in a row, Brookdale is celebrating two extraordinary leaders named "Women of Distinction."

Sara Terry, senior vice president of Resident and Family Engagement and Experience, and Jamie Merrill, regional vice president of Operations, are Brookdale's latest award recipients in this year's McKnight's Women of Distinction program.

Terry will be inducted into the Hall of Honor, which recognizes executive-level women who have made significant contributions to their organization or industry. Merrill has been recognized in the Rising Star category, which honors women who have demonstrated exceptional commitment at the community or corporate level early in their careers.

"I am extremely proud to see two deserving and hardworking Brookdale leaders be recognized by McKnight's for their amazing work in the senior living industry," Lucinda ("Cindy") Baier, Brookdale president and chief executive officer, said. "Both Sara and Jamie are true servant leaders who are passionate about enriching the lives of our residents and fellow associates. These two women bring valuable experience and exceptional leadership to our Brookdale communities."

A national, independent panel of judges selected the Women of Distinction program's Hall of Honor and Rising Stars award recipients. Terry and Merrill will be recognized for their achievements at McKnight's Women of Distinction event on May 12 and 13, in Chicago.

Brookdale leaders were also recognized in 2019, 2020, and 2021 by the McKnight's Women of Distinction program.

Disclaimer

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 18:28:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 770 M - -
Net income 2022 -276 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,23x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 277 M 1 277 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 28 545
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,88 $
Average target price 7,34 $
Spread / Average Target 6,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lucinda M. Baier President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Steven E. Swain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guy P. Sansone Non-Executive Chairman
Frank M. Bumstead Independent Director
Lee S. Wielansky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.33.33%1 277
ORPEA-57.96%2 687
CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES2.96%2 241
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.4.73%2 169
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC1.74%891
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED-18.78%779