Brentwood, Tenn., June 14, 2024 - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of adults aged 65 or older is expected to reach 80.8 million by 2040. By 2060, it will reach 94.7 million -- nearly 25% of the US population. With this increase in the senior population, there is also an increase in cases of Alzheimer's disease, a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks.

It is estimated that there are currently 6 million Americans living with the disease. While there is no cure for the disease, physical activity and social engagement can reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer's by 50 percent, according to the Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation.

DID YOU KNOW?

A 2023 study by Johns Hopkins researchers found that older adults who are socially isolated have a 27% higher chance of developing dementia over nine years.

The National Academy of Sciences found that social isolation contributed to a 50% increased risk of developing dementia, a 59% increased risk of functional decline, and for patients with heart conditions it nearly quadruples their risk of death and increases their risk of hospitalization by a staggering 68%.

Exercise can slow further deterioration in those who have started to develop cognitive problems.

Older adults living in vibrant assisted living communities benefit from an environment where they can remain active, strengthen social connections, reduce social isolation and support their overall health and well-being.

Kim Elliott, Chief Nursing Officer of Brookdale Senior Living, discusses the latest statistics on Alzheimer's, the early warning signs to be aware of and the importance of socialization and physical activity. She also explains the benefits of assisted living communities that have memory care-specific capabilities.

MORE ABOUT KIM ELLIOTT:

Kim Elliott joined Brookdale in July 2014 and has served as our Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer since August 2021. She has more than 30 years of experience in senior living and has developed a care philosophy based on the importance of individualized care, personal choice and resident independence. Ms. Elliott received a BSN in nursing from the University of Kentucky and a Master's degree in nursing with a nursing executive specialty from Chamberlain University. She serves on the Argentum Clinical Quality Executive Roundtable, on the Dean's Advisory Board for the Central Florida University School of Nursing, as a member of the Nightingale Society, and as a member of the 2022 Nashville Healthcare Council Fellows cohort.

