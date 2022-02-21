Brookdale Senior Living : Galleria Announces Grand Reopening Following $12 Million Renovation

HOUSTON, Texas, Feb. 21, 2022 - Brookdale Galleria is announcing the grand reopening of its community following a $12 million renovation. The premier senior living community will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand reopening on February 24 at 4 p.m. The ribbon-cutting will include live entertainment and tours of the renovated community.

Residents at Brookdale Galleria can now take advantage of an updated pool, fitness center, beauty shop, private dining room and sports bar. Every amenity at Brookdale Galleria is designed with the resident in mind.

"Brookdale Galleria is the premier senior living provider in Houston for those looking for the ultimate experience with many amenities plus we're part of a company with over 40 years of expertise as a national leader in senior living," said Jesus Gonzalez-Camarillo, Executive Director of Brookdale Galleria. "We're excited about the completion of our renovations and the renewed attention to detail we provide to those we serve. Our dedication to our residents is unparalleled, and so is the experience we offer."

Brookdale Galleria offers independent and assisted living services in addition to skilled nursing, providing residents with a full calendar of programs and social events in the heart of Houston. The community's prime location provides residents access to local attractions, including Memorial Park, the Houston Arboretum and Nature Center and the museum district.

"This community has been a staple in Houston since it opened, and these latest renovations exemplify Brookdale's dedication to being the ideal choice for seniors who are looking for an experience they can't get elsewhere," said Nichole Pozanac Johnson, District Director of Operations for Brookdale Senior Living. "Our residents are looking for an experienced operator who knows what they're doing and has the luxury facilities they want. That's what Brookdale Galleria has to offer."

Since the building's inception in 1976 as the Guest Quarter East Hotel, one of the first hotels in Houston to offer fully equipped suites, it has been a quintessential landmark in Houston. Brookdale Galleria opened in this space in 2005, and has been a premier senior living provider of choice ever since.

