Brookdale Senior Living : Hurricane Henri Preparedness Message

Henri has strengthened to a hurricane and is tracking toward parts of the Northeast with impacts expected in the late weekend/early part of next week. The storm is expected to bring wind, rain and storm surge impacts to the region.

Our primary goal is to help ensure the ongoing safety of our residents. At this time, there are no calls for evacuations. The plan for our communities is to shelter in place.

We are monitoring the storm and have a detailed emergency preparedness plan in place to try and address all aspects of an emergency situation. Our communities are equipped with water, food, onsite or ready-to-deploy generators, and supplies, including an adequate supply of face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfectants to care for residents.

We are taking appropriate actions to keep them safe throughout the storm and will be following the guidance and direction of authorities when it comes to potential evacuations.

We will update this website and community Facebook pages with any necessary updates regarding the status of the storm and/or communities.