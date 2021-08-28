Brookdale Senior Living : Hurricane Ida Update

Updated August 28, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. central

The tropical storm is now Hurricane Ida and is forecast to intensify as it gets closer to the northern Gulf coast this weekend. As of midday Saturday, the storm was a few hundred miles of New Orleans and is tracking northwest.

We continue to do what we can to help ensure the ongoing safety of our residents and associates.

We are following the guidance of local authorities and at this time, we will continue to shelter in place. There are no calls for evacuations. We have precautions in place should an evacuation be needed.

We continue to monitor the storm and stay connected with our communities in the impacted areas. We have a detailed emergency preparedness plan in place to try and address all aspects of an emergency situation. Our communities are equipped with water, food, onsite or ready-to-deploy generators, and supplies, including an adequate supply of face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfectants to care for residents.

We are taking appropriate actions to keep them safe throughout the storm and will be following the guidance and direction of authorities when it comes to potential evacuations.

We will update this website and community Facebook pages with any necessary updates regarding the status of the storm and/or communities. Log in or subscribe to email news alerts.