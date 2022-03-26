Log in
    BKD   US1124631045

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.

(BKD)
Brookdale Senior Living : NCAR Wildfire - Brookdale Meridian Boulder Update

03/26/2022 | 10:31pm EDT
Updated 9 p.m. CST 03/26/2022

Please review the latest update noted below in response to the NCAR wildfire in Colorado.

A wildfire started near south Boulder, Colorado, Saturday afternoon. The fire has grown to 122 acres and officials are still working on containment; no injuries or structure damage has been reported. Boulder-Fire rescue officials said the fire is moving south and not toward the city.

However, the fire has impacted the area that our Brookdale Meridian Boulder community is in. Out of an abundance of caution, we are evacuating the community Saturday evening.

We have a detailed emergency preparedness plan in place that includes moving residents to a hotel with accompanying care associates, providing food, beverages and necessary personal items.

We are committed to the safety and well-being of our residents. Please refer to this website for the most accurate information. For immediate updates, subscribe to email news alerts here.

Disclaimer

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. published this content on 26 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
