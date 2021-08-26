Log in
    BKD   US1124631045

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.

(BKD)
  Report
Brookdale Senior Living : Tropical Depression Nine Preparedness Message

08/26/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Caribbean Sea and is likely to strengthen into Tropical Storm Ida. The storm is expected to impact the Gulf Coast by late this weekend.

While it is still early to know specific details about the impacts of the storm, we want to communicate that our primary goal is to help ensure the ongoing safety of our residents and associates. At this time, there are no calls for evacuations. The plan for our communities is to shelter in place.

We are monitoring the storm and have a detailed emergency preparedness plan in place to try and address all aspects of an emergency situation. Our communities are equipped with water, food, onsite or ready-to-deploy generators, and supplies, including an adequate supply of face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfectants to care for residents.

We are taking appropriate actions to keep them safe throughout the storm and will be following the guidance and direction of authorities when it comes to potential evacuations.

We will update this website and community Facebook pages with any necessary updates regarding the status of the storm and/or communities. Log in or subscribe to email news alerts.

Disclaimer

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 21:00:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
