Brookdale Senior Living : What Is Your Why? Dawn Sawyer, Executive Director Shares Hers

Dawn began her career with Brookdale Clarksville, a memory care community in Middle Tennessee, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her personal experiences with Alzheimer's and dementia influence her role as an Executive Director every day.
"When I walk down the halls, I see my grandmother and I get to honor her," said Dawn. "I just feel like what we do is never not important."
She has helped nurture a family-like atmosphere at her community among both residents and associates.
Hear more from Dawn as she shares her "why."
