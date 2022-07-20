Log in
    BKD   US1124631045

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.

(BKD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-19 pm EDT
4.910 USD   +7.44%
08:14aBROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : What Is Your Why? Dawn Sawyer, Executive Director Shares Hers
PU
07/12Brookdale Senior Living Reports Higher Weighted Average Occupancy Rate for June
MT
07/11BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Reports June 2022 Occupancy - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brookdale Senior Living : What Is Your Why? Dawn Sawyer, Executive Director Shares Hers

07/20/2022 | 08:14am EDT
Dawn began her career with Brookdale Clarksville, a memory care community in Middle Tennessee, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her personal experiences with Alzheimer's and dementia influence her role as an Executive Director every day.

"When I walk down the halls, I see my grandmother and I get to honor her," said Dawn. "I just feel like what we do is never not important."

She has helped nurture a family-like atmosphere at her community among both residents and associates.

Hear more from Dawn as she shares her "why."

Disclaimer

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 12:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
