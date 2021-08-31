Brookdale Senior Living : “Ask an Expert” Session Features Meharry Medical College Leaders

As part of the ongoing COVID-19 educational efforts for associates, Brookdale Senior Living recently hosted another 'Ask an Expert' session. This virtual presentation featured Dr. James Hildreth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Meharry Medical College, the nation's largest private, independent historically black academic health sciences center. He is also a member of President Biden's COVID-19 health equity task force. Joining Dr. Hildreth for the question & answer section of the program was Dr. Veronica Mallett, President and CEO of Meharry Medical College Ventures, which cultivates opportunities to accelerate Meharry's health care goals for Middle Tennessee and beyond.

Among other things, Dr. Hildreth shared information with Brookdale's associates about the science behind the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines as well as the vaccines' ingredients. He stated that there have been nearly five billion COVID-19 vaccine shots given around the world, so no one who receives the vaccination at this point should consider themselves a guinea pig with the number of vaccinations having been given.

Both Dr. Hildreth and Dr. Mallett endorsed receiving the vaccine and wearing masks as highly effective ways of containing the spread of infection. They pointed out that because children under 12 cannot yet receive a vaccination, masks are very important for helping to protect them against the spread of COVID-19, including the Delta variant.