Brookdale Senior Living : Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) announced today that it plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The Company has also scheduled a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET.

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING - EARNINGS CALL

Date: Friday, May 7, 2021

Time: 9:00 am ET / 8:00 am CT

Call Information (Reference: Brookdale or Access Code 7695118)

Within US: (833) 366-1368

Outside US: (639) 380-0044



www.brookdale.com/investor

A webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.brookdale.com/investor . Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available until 11:59 PM ET on May 14, 2021 by dialing (800) 585-8367 (from within the U.S.) or (414) 621-4642 (from outside of the U.S.) and referencing access code "7695118."

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement communities, with 695 communities in 42 states and the ability to serve approximately 60,000 residents as of March 31, 2021. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services to over 16,000 patients as of that date. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.

