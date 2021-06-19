Brookdale Senior Living : Tropical Storm Claudette Update

Updated 6/19/2021 - 11:30 a.m. central

Tropical Storm Claudette formed over Louisiana this morning as it moved through the state. As of Saturday, the storm was moving northeast into Mississippi and is expected to contribute flooding rain and winds in the southeastern part of the United States. Our communities have reported and all are doing well.

We continue to monitor the storm and we have a detailed emergency preparedness plan in place to try and address all aspects of an emergency situation. Our communities are equipped with water, food, onsite or ready-to-deploy generators, and supplies, including an adequate supply of face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfectants to care for residents (if necessary).

We are taking appropriate actions to keep them safe throughout the storm and following the guidance and direction of authorities.

We will update this website and community Facebook pages with any necessary updates regarding the status of the storm and/or communities.