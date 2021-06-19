Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brookdale Senior Living Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKD   US1124631045

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.

(BKD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brookdale Senior Living : Tropical Storm Claudette Update

06/19/2021 | 01:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Updated 6/19/2021 - 11:30 a.m. central

Tropical Storm Claudette formed over Louisiana this morning as it moved through the state. As of Saturday, the storm was moving northeast into Mississippi and is expected to contribute flooding rain and winds in the southeastern part of the United States. Our communities have reported and all are doing well.

We continue to monitor the storm and we have a detailed emergency preparedness plan in place to try and address all aspects of an emergency situation. Our communities are equipped with water, food, onsite or ready-to-deploy generators, and supplies, including an adequate supply of face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfectants to care for residents (if necessary).

We are taking appropriate actions to keep them safe throughout the storm and following the guidance and direction of authorities.

We will update this website and community Facebook pages with any necessary updates regarding the status of the storm and/or communities. Subscribe to email news alerts here.

Disclaimer

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. published this content on 19 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 17:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.
01:23pBROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING  : Tropical Storm Claudette Update
PU
06/18BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING  : Gulf Storm - Cyclone 3 Update
PU
06/18BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING  : How to Help Reduce Your Fall Risk as You Age
PU
06/18BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING  : FDA Approval of New Alzheimer's Drug Offers Hope
PU
06/17BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hold..
AQ
06/17BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING  : CEO Welcomes Nashville Newcomers
PU
06/14NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING  : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
06/11BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING  : Shares Rise Following Barclays' Overweight Rating
MT
06/11BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING  : Barclays Lifts Brookdale Senior Living to Overweight ..
MT
06/09BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING  : Reports Higher Occupancy Rate in May
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 041 M - -
Net income 2021 -375 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 542 M 1 542 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 38 250
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,81 $
Last Close Price 8,33 $
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target -6,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lucinda M. Baier President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Steven E. Swain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guy P. Sansone Non-Executive Chairman
Frank M. Bumstead Independent Director
Lee S. Wielansky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.88.04%1 542
ORPEA SA0.14%8 247
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.18.49%1 368
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC15.33%941
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED6.70%718
HUMANA AB (PUBL)17.74%429