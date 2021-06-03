Log in
Brookdale Senior Living : Vernon Hills Announces Grand Opening of Memory Care Addition

06/03/2021 | 11:15am EDT
Brookdale Vernon Hills is announcing the grand opening of its new Alzheimer's and dementia care programs. The senior living community will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening on June 3 at 2 p.m. The ribbon-cutting will include live entertainment and tours of the new space and renovations.

This addition represents a more than $12 million investment and the creation of up to 30 new jobs in the Chicago metro area. Recognizing the need for quality memory care, Brookdale Vernon Hills has expanded its services and added the signature Clare Bridge® and Clare Bridge Crossings® dementia care programs and enables this community to offer a complete, dementia-specific continuum of care. The Clare Bridge® program, which was introduced over 30 years ago, embraces the latest research in dementia care programming and environmental design.

The Crossings program is a proactive approach designed to optimize the lives of those with early-stage dementia before they advance to the Clare Bridge® program.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, there were an estimated 230,000 people in Illinois living with Alzheimer's and dementia in 2020, and by the year 2025, this figure could reach 260,000.

Brookdale associates in the Clare Bridge® program are consistently assigned to residents, which helps to form care partnerships. This person-centered approach focuses on sustaining feelings of belonging and purpose and preserving each resident's identity and sense of self. This approach is what the Clare Bridge® program is known for across the country - its relationship rich care.

In addition to Alzheimer's and dementia care, Brookdale Vernon Hills offers independent and assisted living services, providing residents with a full calendar of programs and social events. The community is home to one of the largest indoor rainforests in the world, at a towering six stories tall and longer than a football field. The community also includes an indoor pool in the rainforest and a community kitchen, game room, library, and fitness center.

'It's not every day we get the opportunity to open a top-notch dementia care program in a rainforest,' said Juliet Holt Klinger, senior director of dementia care for Brookdale Senior Living. 'We noticed an unmet need for dementia care services in the area and decided to do something about it. Our approach provides the right support for our residents and assists them in living well with dementia. We've proven ourselves with our independent and assisted living options, and now we're ready to show the local community why Brookdale's memory care services are unrivaled.'

Both programs - Clare Bridge® and Clare Bridge Crossings® - provide trained associates 24-hours a day who work closely with each resident in a beautiful homelike setting to provide personal assistance that promotes well-being, dignity and choice. Each program is also enhanced by the use of the latest engagement technology and evidence-based programming to utilize and maintain the residents remaining skills.

Additional community renovations include the addition of a bar area, and a remodel of the therapy gym and café in the independent living portions of the community. Renovations to the assisted living dining room are complete, and an additional activity room, library, living room and beauty shop have been added.

Disclaimer

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 15:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
