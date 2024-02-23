NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or the "Company") announced today that Company management will participate in Citi's 2024 Global Property CEO Conference on March 4, 2024 and Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 12, 2024.

On March 4, at the Citi Conference, the Brookdale roundtable presentation will begin at 6:30 am CST, and the live webcast can be accessed through the Company's website at brookdaleinvestors.com as well as by clicking here.

On March 12, at the Barclays Conference, the Brookdale fireside chat will begin at 12:35 pm CST, and the live webcast can be accessed through the Company's website as well as by clicking here.

A replay of the webcasts will be available on the Company's website until April 12, 2024.

