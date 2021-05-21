Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brookdale Senior Living Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKD   US1124631045

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.

(BKD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/21 12:04:00 pm
6.825 USD   -0.07%
11:57aD&I : Good for Business!
PU
05/20BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING  : 2020 ESG Update Now Online
PU
05/13BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING  : CEO Panelist at “Power Breakfast” Diversity Discussion
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

D&I: Good for Business!

05/21/2021 | 11:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The business case for diversity and inclusion is strong and contains a number of benefits, according to Brookdale Senior Living's President and CEO Cindy Baier. Among them are increased creativity, improved profits, and higher employee engagement.

Baier spoke at this week's McKnight's Women of Distinction event. During the virtual panel discussion 'Finding Success in Increasing Diversity and Inclusion,' Baier shared that diversity plays a large role in meeting challenging times such as the ones we're in now and that leadership drives this.

As a part of the company's strategic plan over the last several years, Brookdale has increased the diversity of its leadership, specifically the Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team. This intentional increase in the diversity of top leadership has brought greater focus to increasing diversity throughout the organization, according to Baier. She says that diverse and inclusive organizations outperform their peers and make better decisions and are better at solving complex problems, such as those presented by COVID-19. Baier suggested that companies just getting started on a D&I initiative should get referrals from people who already have a strong diversity and inclusion initiative.

In addition to Baier, other panelists were CEO of A.G. Rhodes Health & Rehab Deke Cateau, President & CEO of Christian Living Communities Jill Vitale-Aussem, and CEO of Eclipse Senior Living Kai Hsiao The session was moderated by McKnight's Senior Living editor Lois Bowers.

Disclaimer

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 15:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.
11:57aD&I : Good for Business!
PU
05/20BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING  : 2020 ESG Update Now Online
PU
05/13BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING  : CEO Panelist at “Power Breakfast” Diversi..
PU
05/12BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING  : to Present and Host Investor Meetings at the RBC Capi..
PR
05/10BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING  : Named 'Best in Business' Winner by the Nashville Busi..
PU
05/07BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
05/06BROOKDALE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
05/06BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING  : Earnings Flash (BKD) BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING Reports ..
MT
05/06BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Results
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 038 M - -
Net income 2021 -375 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 265 M 1 265 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,42x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 38 250
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,94 $
Last Close Price 6,83 $
Spread / Highest target 2,49%
Spread / Average Target -13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lucinda M. Baier President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Steven E. Swain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guy P. Sansone Non-Executive Chairman
Frank M. Bumstead Independent Director
Lee S. Wielansky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.54.18%1 265
ORPEA-3.49%8 187
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.28.11%1 499
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC5.94%888
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED2.23%716
HUMANA AB (PUBL)17.40%444