Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Brookdale Senior Living Inc.    BKD

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.

(BKD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Is Investigating Whether Officers and Directors of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Misled Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 01:43pm EST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that it is investigating certain officers and directors of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) for breaches of their fiduciary duties, unjust enrichment, waste of corporate assets, and gross mismanagement. Brookdale Senior Living owns and operates senior living communities in the United States.

If you suffered a loss due to Brookdale Senior Livings' misconduct, click here.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Understaffed Senior Living Centers

Between August 2016 and April 2020, Brookdale failed to disclose and made misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational, and legal profiles. Over the years, Brookdale repeatedly affirmed its operating efficiency based on proprietary software that determined daily staffing needs at its facilities. However, Brookdale underestimated the data inputs entered into the software in an effort to meet certain financial performance targets, which resulted in daily staffing at its facilities to come in below levels necessary to meet resident need. As a result, Brookdale failed to provide proper care and breached resident contracts. Residents have filed class actions against Brookdale for "chronically insufficient staffing" at its facilities that "routinely" failed to sufficiently service the needs of its residents, and intentionally underestimating data inputs to meet financial benchmarks. On April 30, 2020, the Nashville Business Journal reported on these class actions and exposed "lucrative bonus and incentive programs tied to meeting or exceeding Brookdale's financial performance targets" to entice employees to "stay at or below Brookdale's limits for staffing expenses." On this news, Brookdale's share price fell over 15% over two trading sessions to close at $3.12 per share.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Shareholders Have Legal Options.

Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Brookdale Senior Living Inc. settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, signup for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.
01:43pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Is Investigating Whether Officers and Directors ..
BU
08:01aBROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : to Present at the Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Con..
PR
10/21BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release ..
PR
09/11BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : CEO to Receive Corporate Citizenship Award from CED of..
PR
09/10BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Refinances Substantially All 2020 and 2021 Debt Maturi..
PR
09/02BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (f..
AQ
09/02BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Refinances Credit Facility Assets with Freddie Mac Mor..
PR
08/21BKD DEADLINE : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Brookdale Senior Livin..
BU
08/19DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
BU
08/12BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds Bro..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 512 M - -
Net income 2020 275 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,03x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 564 M 564 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 48 400
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,00 $
Last Close Price 3,08 $
Spread / Highest target 62,3%
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lucinda M. Baier President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Guy P. Sansone Non-Executive Chairman
Steven E. Swain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank M. Bumstead Independent Director
Lee S. Wielansky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.-57.63%564
ORPEA-24.09%6 518
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC2.02%662
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED-8.85%632
HUMANA AB (PUBL)-11.66%320
JAPARA HEALTHCARE LIMITED-59.90%72
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group