AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Brookfield Annuity Company

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Brookfield Annuity Company (Toronto, Ontario, Canada). Brookfield Annuity Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. [TSX: BAMR; NYSE: BAMR]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Brookfield Annuity Company’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The balance sheet strength is assessed based on the company’s track record of execution of its business plan, with a high level of capital injected into the business at startup and as needed by the parent company. As typically seen with startups, risk-adjusted capital has and can be volatile due the potential lumpy nature of deal flow as Brookfield Annuity Company writes business. AM Best expects the company’s balance sheet capacity to remain stable going forward as the in-force business emerges. Furthermore, the company has developed a good reinsurance program that serves to strengthen capital management. Brookfield Annuity Company is a pension-risk transfer (PRT) carrier in the Canada market, and it continues to write profitable business.

The company has achieved a significant market share in the PRT market so far and has expanded its product offering. The company continues to develop its developed ERM program.

