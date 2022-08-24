Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAMR   BMG161691073

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT REINSURANCE PARTNERS LTD.

(BAMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Brookfield Annuity Company

08/24/2022 | 02:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Brookfield Annuity Company (Toronto, Ontario, Canada). Brookfield Annuity Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. [TSX: BAMR; NYSE: BAMR]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Brookfield Annuity Company’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The balance sheet strength is assessed based on the company’s track record of execution of its business plan, with a high level of capital injected into the business at startup and as needed by the parent company. As typically seen with startups, risk-adjusted capital has and can be volatile due the potential lumpy nature of deal flow as Brookfield Annuity Company writes business. AM Best expects the company’s balance sheet capacity to remain stable going forward as the in-force business emerges. Furthermore, the company has developed a good reinsurance program that serves to strengthen capital management. Brookfield Annuity Company is a pension-risk transfer (PRT) carrier in the Canada market, and it continues to write profitable business.

The company has achieved a significant market share in the PRT market so far and has expanded its product offering. The company continues to develop its developed ERM program.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT REINSURANCE PARTNERS LTD.
02:29pAM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Brookfield Annuity Company
BU
08/16BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT REINSURA : UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED COMBINED CONSOLIDATED F..
PU
08/11BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT REINSURA : AMENDED AND RESTATED ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT - For..
PU
08/11BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT REINSURA : Reinsurance Reports Second Quarter Results and Anno..
PU
08/11Brookfield Reinsurance Reports Second Quarter Results and Announces Regular Distributio..
GL
08/11Brookfield Reinsurance Reports Second Quarter Results and Announces Regular Distributio..
AQ
08/11Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the ..
CI
08/11Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. Declares Quarterly Distribution, ..
CI
08/11Brookfield Reinsurance Appoints Lorenzo Lorilla as Chief Investment Officer
CI
08/11Brookfield Reinsurance Appoints Thomas Corbett as Chief Financial Officer
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT REINSURANCE PARTNERS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 348 M - -
Net income 2021 -44,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 468 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -49,0x
Yield 2021 0,42%
Capitalization 2 334 M 2 334 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 65
Free-Float 28,2%
Chart BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT REINSURANCE PARTNERS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 51,06
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Sachin G. Shah Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Douglas Corbett Chief Financial Officer
Paul Forestell Chief Operating Officer
Lorenzo Lorilla Chief Investment Officer
Gregory E. A. Morrison Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT REINSURANCE PARTNERS LTD.-18.47%2 334
MUNICH RE-10.86%32 304
SWISS RE LTD-18.28%22 152
HANNOVER RÜCK SE-12.56%17 622
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.-0.46%10 746
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED16.74%8 565