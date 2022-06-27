Log in
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners : Reinsurance Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K

06/27/2022 | 08:25am EDT
Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

BROOKFIELD NEWS, June 27, 2022 - Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE, TSX: BAMR) today announced that all four nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of Class A Limited Voting Exchangeable Shares ("Class A Shares") and all four nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holder of Class B Limited Voting Shares ("Class B Shares") were elected at the company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 24, 2022 in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Director Nominee

Votes For % Votes Withheld %

William Cox

3,988,311 81.44 908,904 18.56

Anne Schaumburg

4,578,790 93.50 318,425 6.50

Soonyoung Chang

4,828,087 98.59 69,128 1.41

Lars Rodert

4,810,033 98.22 87,182 1.78

Management received a proxy from the holder of Class B Shares to vote all 24,000 Class B Shares for each of the four directors nominated for election by this shareholder class, namely Sachin Shah, Barry Blattman, Gregory Morrison and Jay Wintrob.

A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Class A and Class B Shares represented at the company's annual general and meeting of shareholders is available electronically on EDGAR on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Brookfield Reinsurance:

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: BAMR) operates a leading financial services business providing capital-based solutions to the insurance industry. Each class A exchangeable limited voting share of Brookfield Reinsurance is exchangeable on a one-for-one basis with a class A limited voting share of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM; TSX: BAM.A).

For more information, please visit our website at bamr.brookfield.com or contact:

Communications & Media

Kerrie McHugh

Tel: (212) 618-3469

Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com

Investor Relations

Rachel Powell

Tel: (416) 956-5141

Email: rachel.powell@brookfield.com

Disclaimer

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 12:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
