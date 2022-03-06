Log in
    BAM.A   CA1125851040

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(BAM.A)
Australia's AGL Energy shuns second bid from Brookfield-led consortium in 2 weeks

03/06/2022 | 05:08pm EST
March 7 (Reuters) - Australia's AGL Energy on Monday said they have rejected a sweetened A$8.25 apiece takeover bid from tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and Canada's Brookfield Asset Management, saying it continued to undervalue the power producer.

The revised deal was valued at A$5.43 billion ($4.00 billion), topping a prior bid of A$3.54 billion, which was rejected by the board on Feb. 21.

Peter Botten, chairman of the beleaguered company, which has been mulling a split of its power generation and retail divisions since last March, said the revised proposal "continues to ignore the opportunity that shareholders have through our proposed demerger."

AGL deemed the revised proposal "materially the same" as the unsolicited bid rejected by the board on Feb. 21, citing similar reasons.

The revised indicative offer price is at an 11% premium to the stock's Friday close.

AGL's earnings have been hammered in recent years by an influx of cheap solar and wind power. That has made coal-fired plants less viable. At the same time the government has forced utilities to slash power prices to households and businesses.

The company said it continues to pursue and intends to recommend shareholders approve the previously announced demerger.

($1 = 1.3570 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGL ENERGY LIMITED 0.95% 7.43 Delayed Quote.21.01%
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. 0.35% 68.65 Delayed Quote.-10.13%
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC -1.41% 103.18 Delayed Quote.-8.67%
