Australia's AGL Energy shuns second bid from Brookfield-led consortium in 2 weeks

March 7 (Reuters) - Australia's AGL Energy on
Monday said they have rejected a sweetened A$8.25 apiece
takeover bid from tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and
Canada's Brookfield Asset Management, saying it
continued to undervalue the power producer.
The revised deal was valued at A$5.43 billion ($4.00
billion), topping a prior bid of A$3.54 billion, which was
rejected by the board on Feb. 21.
Peter Botten, chairman of the beleaguered company, which has
been mulling a split of its power generation and retail
divisions since last March, said the revised proposal "continues
to ignore the opportunity that shareholders have through our
proposed demerger."
AGL deemed the revised proposal "materially the same" as the
unsolicited bid rejected by the board on Feb. 21, citing similar
reasons.
The revised indicative offer price is at an 11% premium to
the stock's Friday close.
AGL's earnings have been hammered in recent years by an
influx of cheap solar and wind power. That has made coal-fired
plants less viable. At the same time the government has forced
utilities to slash power prices to households and businesses.
The company said it continues to pursue and intends to
recommend shareholders approve the previously announced
demerger.
($1 = 1.3570 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)