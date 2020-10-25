Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Brookfield Asset Management Inc.    BAM.A   CA1125851040

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(BAM.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Blackstone to buy Simply Self Storage from Canada's Brookfield for $1.2 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/25/2020 | 10:29pm EDT

(Reuters) - Blackstone Group Inc has reached an agreement to buy Simply Self Storage from Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc for about $1.2 billion, a spokeswoman for the asset manager said late on Sunday.

Blackstone's non-traded real-estate investment trust, known as BREIT, is acquiring the 8 million-square-foot portfolio of self-storage facilities, the spokeswoman said, confirming an earlier report from the Wall Street Journal.

Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Brookfield was exploring a sale of the real estate company.

The Canadian company acquired Simply Self Storage for $830 million in 2016 when it had 90 locations.

The self-storage facilities provider now operates more than 120 locations across 23 U.S. states, including Texas, Florida, New York and California, according to its website.

BREIT, which was launched in 2017 and has a net asset value of $19 billion, plans to continue to buy smaller assets in the fragmented industry and run them under the Simply brand, Tyler Henritze, head of acquisitions in the Americas for Blackstone's real-estate group, was quoted as saying by the Journal earlier on Sunday.

Self storage has remained resilient through economic cycles, evident more so during the COVID-19 pandemic as people no longer tied to office locations have moved out of cities or gone to stay with relatives, Henritze said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Aditya Soni)

By Kanishka Singh


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
02:29aBlackstone to buy Simply Self Storage from Canada's Brookfield for $1.2 billi..
RE
10/25Blackstone to Buy Simply Self Storage for About $1.2 Billion
DJ
10/21J C PENNEY : JCPenney Files Draft Asset Purchase Agreement
AQ
10/20BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : DBRS Morningstar Assigns Rating of BBB with a Stab..
AQ
10/19U.S. sees $18 bln from purchases in nuclear power agreement with Poland
RE
10/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/19Athene, MassMutual End $3 Billion Bid to Buy American Equity
DJ
10/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/19American Equity partners with Brookfield, rejects Athene, MassMutual takeover..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 55 221 M - -
Net income 2020 3 967 M - -
Net Debt 2020 135 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 242x
Yield 2020 1,37%
Capitalization 51 377 M 51 365 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,37x
EV / Sales 2021 3,51x
Nbr of Employees 150 000
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 35,75 $
Last Close Price 33,88 $
Spread / Highest target 5,52%
Spread / Average Target 5,52%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Bruce Flatt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank J. McKenna Chairman
Lori A. Pearson Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Nicholas Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Dominic Dodds Managing Director-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-11.00%51 365
BLACKROCK, INC.26.78%97 187
UBS GROUP AG-7.89%44 596
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.21.55%33 617
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-25.15%33 381
STATE STREET CORPORATION-17.43%23 041
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group