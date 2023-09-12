Agenda
2:30 PM
Introduction
Bruce Flatt
2:40 PM
Overview and Financial Outlook
Nick Goodman
3:10 PM
Real Estate Update
Brian Kingston
3:30 PM
Insurance Solutions
Sachin Shah
3:50 PM
Q&A
Bruce Flatt
Nick Goodman
Brian Kingston
Sachin Shah
Introduction
Bruce Flatt, Chief Executive Officer
Information in this presentation is qualified by the Notice to Recipients and Endnotes included in this presentation
To summarize
- Brookfield Corporation is a Premier Global Wealth Manager for institutions and individuals
- We manage capital for our investors, global sovereigns, institutions and private individuals through our asset management, wealth distribution, and insurance channels
- We are uniquely positioned to invest for our clients in the backbone of the global economy
- Our moat is widening as we further scale and diversify the business
- The permanent capital base of $140 billion backs one of the largest pools of discretionary capital globally. This enables us to differentiate our capital
- Our $74 of Net Asset Value per share should compound at 17% to $163 by 2028 - allowing investors a large margin of safety
1. See Notice to Recipients and Endnotes, including endnotes 1 to 3.
4
In the last 12 months, we…
Successfully listed our Manager
Grew our insurance assets to $100 billion
Raised nearly $75 billion of capital
Delivered strong operating results
Enhanced our deployable capital to nearly $120 billion
1. See Notice to Recipients and Endnotes, including endnote 4.
5
