Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Brookfield Asset Management Inc.    BAM.A   CA1125851040

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(BAM.A)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 12/21 04:16:03 pm
50.98 CAD   -0.74%
12/18BLACKSTONE : Unit Closes on $1.2 Billion Purchase of Simply Self Storage
MT
12/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12/15GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Increases Secondary Offering
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Results of Conversion of its Series 44 Preferred Shares

12/21/2020 | 04:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (TSX: BAM.A, NYSE: BAM) today announced that after having taken into account all election notices received by the December 16, 2020 deadline for the conversion of its Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 44 (the “Series 44 Shares”) (TSX: BAM.PF.H) into Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 45 (the “Series 45 Shares”), there were 26,739 Series 44 Shares tendered for conversion, which is less than the one million shares required to give effect to conversions into Series 45 Shares. Accordingly, there will be no conversion of Series 44 Shares into Series 45 Shares, and holders of Series 44 Shares will retain their Series 44 Shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$575 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world—including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

Brookfield Asset Management is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the symbol BAM and BAM.A respectively.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com or contact:

Communications & Media:
Claire Holland
Tel: (416) 369-8236
Email: claire.holland@brookfield.com		 Investor Relations
Linda Northwood
Tel: (416) 359-8647
Email: linda.northwood@brookfield.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
12/18BLACKSTONE : Unit Closes on $1.2 Billion Purchase of Simply Self Storage
MT
12/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12/15GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Increases Secondary Offering
MT
12/14GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Unveils Secondary Sales of 7 Million Shares
MT
12/14SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Ending Near Monday Session Lows
MT
12/14SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Slip in Afternoon Trading
MT
12/14Brookfield Renewable Acquires Distributed Generation Platform, Increasing Tot..
AQ
12/14BLACKSTONE : Unit to Buy Lab Office Buildings from Brookfield's Real Estate Fund..
MT
12/14Blackstone Raises Wager on Life Sciences With $3.5 Billion Property Deal
DJ
12/09JCPenney's Retail and Operating Assets to Exit Chapter 11 Will Continue to Se..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 58 085 M - -
Net income 2020 4 042 M - -
Net Debt 2020 137 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 -130x
Yield 2020 1,19%
Capitalization 60 906 M 60 613 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,40x
EV / Sales 2021 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 150 000
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 49,98 $
Last Close Price 40,16 $
Spread / Highest target 66,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Bruce Flatt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank J. McKenna Chairman
Lori A. Pearson Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Nicholas Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Dominic Dodds Managing Director-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.1.92%60 943
BLACKROCK, INC.39.01%106 574
UBS GROUP AG1.72%50 399
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-18.95%36 145
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.23.47%34 065
STATE STREET CORPORATION-10.67%24 929
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ