Brookfield Asset Management : Announces the Commencement of the Acceptance Period for its Voluntary Public Takeover Offer for alstria office REIT-AG - Form 6-K

Brookfield Announces the Commencement of the Acceptance Period for its Voluntary Public Takeover Offer for alstria office REIT-AG

· Offer document published today following approval by German regulator BaFin

· Acceptance period commences today and ends on January 17, 2022

· Offer price of EUR 19.50 per share represents a premium of 34.5% compared to the share price prior to stake building by Brookfield and a premium of 6.8% compared to the last reported EPRA NTA

· The Bidder, together with funds affiliated with the Bidder, control approximately 43% of the total share capital and voting rights of alstria

· The Offer is supported by alstria's management and supervisory board

LONDON, December 13, 2021 - Brookfield (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) announces that Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l. (the "Bidder"), a company controlled by one of its private real estate funds, has today published the offer document for the voluntary public takeover offer (the "Offer") to all shareholders of alstria office REIT-AG ("alstria" or the "Company") for the acquisition of all outstanding alstria shares, following approval from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, "BaFin").

The acceptance period commences today and will end at midnight (CET) on January 17, 2022. During this period, alstria shareholders can accept the Offer and tender their alstria shares for cash consideration of EUR 19.50 per share. This represents a premium of 34.5% compared to the XETRA closing share price on May 21, 2021, the last trading day prior to when Brookfield's private real estate funds started building a strategic stake in the Company, and a premium of 6.8% compared to the last reported EPRA NTA as of September 30, 2021.

The Bidder, together with funds affiliated with the Bidder, controls approximately 43% of the total share capital and voting rights of alstria. The management and supervisory board of alstria welcome the Bidder's Offer and believe that the transaction is in the interest of the Company. Subject to their review of the offer document, they intend to support the Offer and recommend that alstria shareholders accept it.

The completion of the Offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent plus one alstria share (including the shares already held by funds affiliated with the Bidder) and the receipt of foreign investment clearance in Germany. The German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt) was notified of the transaction and approved the transaction on November 18, 2021.

There are no requirements in connection with financing, legal or any other purposes to enter into a domination agreement and/or profit and loss transfer agreement ("DPLTA") and the Bidder has committed not to enter into a DPLTA and not to initiate a squeeze-out for at least three years following completion of the Offer.

The Offer is made on and subject to the terms and conditions set out in the offer document, the publication of which has been permitted by BaFin. The offer document and a non-binding English translation, alongside other information relating to the Offer, are available at www.lake-offer.com.

Copies of the German offer document and non-binding English translations can be obtained free of charge through the settlement agent, Morgan Stanley Europe SE, New Issue Operations, Große Gallustraße 18, Floor 9, 60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (requests to be sent with the full postal address by fax to +49- 69-2166-7676 or e-mail to newissues_germany@morganstanley.com).

Details on how the Offer can be accepted are set out in the offer document. To tender their shares, alstria shareholders should contact their respective custodian bank.

* * * * *

About Brookfield

Brookfield (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) is one of the world's leading alternative asset management firms with approximately US$650 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity, and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world - including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

