Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Brookfield Asset Management Inc.    BAM.A   CA1125851040

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(BAM.A)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/19 04:00:00 pm
56.64 CAD   +0.39%
08:45aBrookfield Asset Management Appoints Calin Rovinescu as Senior Advisor
GL
03/19WEST FRASER TIMBER  : Brookfield Asset Management Sells West Fraser Timber Shares
MT
03/18Early Warning Release
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brookfield Asset Management Appoints Calin Rovinescu as Senior Advisor

03/22/2021 | 08:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BROOKFIELD NEWS, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”) (TSX: BAM.A, NYSE: BAM) today announced the appointment of Calin Rovinescu as a Senior Advisor within its global private equity group.        

Mr. Rovinescu is a seasoned global executive, most recently serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada, Canada’s largest domestic and international airline and among the 20 largest airlines in the world, before retiring in February 2021. During his 12-year tenure leading the company, he oversaw its transformation into a global aviation leader offering an extensive worldwide network, while winning numerous customer awards and delivering strong financial results and stock market performance.

As Senior Advisor, Mr. Rovinescu will actively support Brookfield’s private equity group, and Brookfield more broadly, in sourcing and executing on attractive global investment opportunities, with a particular focus on the aviation and aerospace sectors, and implementing operations-oriented value creation opportunities across its portfolio companies.

“Calin is a highly accomplished executive with demonstrated capabilities in leading effective business transformations and delivering strong financial performance,” said Cyrus Madon, CEO of Brookfield’s Private Equity Group. “His insights and expertise will be tremendously beneficial to our team, and we are delighted to have him join us.”

“I’m pleased to join Brookfield’s private equity group and look forward to working closely with the leadership team to build on its long track record of investing in, strengthening, and growing high quality businesses over the long term,” said Mr. Rovinescu.

Prior to his role leading Air Canada, Mr. Rovinescu served as the company’s Executive Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy, and as its Chief Restructuring Officer. He was previously a co-founder and Principal of an independent investment bank and, prior to that, practiced business law as a Managing Partner at one of Canada's leading law firms.

He is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Scotiabank and BCE Inc. and serves as Chancellor at the University of Ottawa. He was formerly Chair of the Star Alliance Chief Executive Board and of the Board of Governors of the International Air Transport Association. He was recently appointed a Senior Advisor to Teneo, a CEO advisory firm. Mr. Rovinescu is a member of the Order of Canada.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with US$600 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world—including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. Brookfield Asset Management is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the symbol BAM and BAM.A respectively.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com or contact:

Communications & Media:
Claire Holland
Tel: (416) 369-8236
Email: claire.holland@brookfield.com		Investor Relations:
Linda Northwood
Tel: (416) 359-8647
Email: linda.northwood@brookfield.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
08:45aBrookfield Asset Management Appoints Calin Rovinescu as Senior Advisor
GL
03/19WEST FRASER TIMBER  : Brookfield Asset Management Sells West Fraser Timber Share..
MT
03/18Early Warning Release
GL
03/10BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT  : Kinder Morgan and Brookfield Infrastructure Annou..
PU
03/02Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 25 Preference Shares
GL
03/01Brookfield Renewable Completes Annual Filings
AQ
03/01WEST FRASER TIMBER  : Brookfield Asset Management Sells West Fraser Timber Share..
MT
03/01BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT  : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 6-..
PU
02/26Early Warning Release
GL
02/25BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 57 263 M - -
Net income 2020 4 042 M - -
Net Debt 2020 137 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 -105x
Yield 2020 1,03%
Capitalization 68 725 M 68 735 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,59x
EV / Sales 2021 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 150 000
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 49,22 $
Last Close Price 45,27 $
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Bruce Flatt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Frank J. McKenna Chairman
Dominic Dodds Managing Director-Technology
Lori A. Pearson Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.7.64%66 054
BLACKROCK, INC.1.12%109 745
UBS GROUP AG19.09%54 294
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)9.21%41 028
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.13.51%39 544
STATE STREET CORPORATION15.64%29 434
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ