Brookfield Asset Management Profit, Revenue Climb in 1Q

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reported a rise in profit and revenue while funds from operations fell in the first quarter.

The Canadian alternative investment management companies said per-share earnings were 81 cents, up from 77 cents in the comparable quarter a year ago. Net income was $1.36 billion, compared with $1.24 billion a year ago. Funds from operations fell to $1.6 billion from $2.82 billion.

Revenue rose to $21.88 billion from $16.41 billion.

The board declared a dividend of 14 cents a share.

Chief Executive Nick Goodman said "financial results in the first quarter were very strong, and thanks to our extensive global holdings of inflation protected cash-generating assets, our results are accelerating in the current macro environment."

