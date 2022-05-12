Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAM.A   CA1125851040

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(BAM.A)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/11 04:17:07 pm EDT
60.88 CAD   -0.85%
07:33aBrookfield Asset Management Profit, Revenue Climb in 1Q
DJ
07:20aBrookfield Asset Management Reports Higher Q1 Profit, Revenue; Declares Quarterly Dividend
MT
07:07aWall Street Leans Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Lower, Asia Down
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brookfield Asset Management Profit, Revenue Climb in 1Q

05/12/2022 | 07:33am EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reported a rise in profit and revenue while funds from operations fell in the first quarter.

The Canadian alternative investment management companies said per-share earnings were 81 cents, up from 77 cents in the comparable quarter a year ago. Net income was $1.36 billion, compared with $1.24 billion a year ago. Funds from operations fell to $1.6 billion from $2.82 billion.

Revenue rose to $21.88 billion from $16.41 billion.

The board declared a dividend of 14 cents a share.

Chief Executive Nick Goodman said "financial results in the first quarter were very strong, and thanks to our extensive global holdings of inflation protected cash-generating assets, our results are accelerating in the current macro environment."


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-22 0732ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 79 040 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 142 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 1,19%
Capitalization 73 938 M 73 938 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
EV / Sales 2023 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 47,05 $
Average target price 63,27 $
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Bruce Flatt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Frank J. McKenna Chairman
Dominic Dodds Managing Director-Technology
Lori A. Pearson Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-20.30%73 938
BLACKROCK, INC.-34.43%90 955
UBS GROUP AG3.32%57 334
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-26.95%34 275
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-31.59%29 094
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-15.00%28 181