Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAM.A   CA1125851040

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(BAM.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brookfield Asset Management : Q2 2021 Press Release

08/12/2021 | 12:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brookfield Announces $2.4 billion of Net Income,

$1.2 billion of Distributable Earnings in Second Quarter

$24 billion of Capital Raised, including $9 billion for our Flagship Property Fund and

$7 billion for our Transition Fund

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, August 12, 2021 - Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Nick Goodman, CFO of Brookfield, stated, "Our business performed very well during the quarter, recording $1.2 billion of distributable earnings. Growth in our asset management franchise, steady returns on our principal investments and continued momentum on our capital recycling initiatives all contributed to the strong quarter. Subsequent to quarter end, we held the first close of $9 billion for our fourth flagship real estate fund, and our $7 billion founders' close for our Global Transition Fund, taking total fundraising since last quarter to $24 billion. We expect the size of these two funds to exceed $30 billion before they close for capital."

Operating Results

Unaudited

Three Months Ended

Last Twelve Months Ended

For the periods ended June 30

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income1

$

2,429

$

(1,493)

$

8,562

$

1,744

Net income attributable to common

$

816

$

(656)

$

2,866

$

844

2

0.49

1.76

Net income per Brookfield share2

(0.43)

0.47

Funds from operations2,3

$

1,600

$ 953

$

1,161

$562

$

7,556

$

4,075

Per Brookfield share2,3

1.01

69.57 %

0.73

4.80

2.59

Distributable earnings

$

1,232

$

1,081

$

6,254

$

3,009

  1. Consolidated basis - includes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.
  2. Excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.
  3. See Basis of Presentation on page 8 and a reconciliation of net income (loss) to FFO on page 5.

Funds from operations (FFO) and net income in the quarter were strong at $1.6 billion and $2.4 billion, respectively, both very large increases over last year.

Our distributable earnings continue to show strong growth, recording $1.2 billion for the quarter, and $6.3 billion over the last twelve months, a 108% increase over the comparative period. The strong performance in the quarter is supported by a 49% increase in fee-related earnings, continued carried interest realizations, increased distributions from our principal investments, and disposition gains recognized on our principal investments.

Monetization activity continued during the quarter as we sold $8 billion of investments, returned $6 billion to clients, and realized $335 million of gross carried interest in the process, taking the total realized since the beginning of the year to more than $1 billion. Investment performance was also very strong in the quarter with our unrealized carried interest balance, not recorded in our financial accounts, increasing to $6.2 billion.

Regular Dividend Declaration

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.13 per share, payable on September 29, 2021 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on August 31, 2021. The Board also declared the regular monthly and quarterly dividends on its preferred shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 1

Operating Highlights

Fee-bearing capital increased to $325 billion during the quarter, an increase of approximately $48 billion over the last twelve months, leading to a $334 million increase in fee-related earnings over the same period.

Inflows during the quarter totaled $8 billion, across several of our perpetual and long-term fund strategies, as well as a first close of our latest real estate debt fund and further capital raised for our Special Investments strategy. We also currently have approximately $32 billion of additional committed but un-invested capital across our strategies that will earn approximately $320 million of fees annually once deployed.

Our latest round of flagship funds is off to a very strong start with over $30 billion raised to date after strong first closes for our recently launched real estate and transition flagship funds.

Subsequent to quarter end, we held first closes for our new Global Transition Fund at $7 billion and our fourth flagship strategic real estate fund of $9 billion. The reception among existing clients to both strategies has been very positive which has resulted in strong retention rates and cross selling. Our added distribution capabilities have also led to a number of investors making their first commitment to a Brookfield strategy. This capital is in addition to the $15 billion raised for our latest opportunistic credit flagship fund.

With two large acquisitions in recent months, our fifth private equity flagship fund is over 75% committed which means we will be shortly launching our sixth vintage fund. Our infrastructure fund is also making great progress on deployment and is approximately 70% invested or committed. We expect to launch the next vintage for this strategy by the end of this year or early in 2022.

We recorded $1.5 billion of realized carried interest into income over the last twelve months, including $335 million during the quarter.

We completed $8 billion of monetizations during the quarter, allowing us to return $6 billion to our clients and realize $335 million of carried interest across several of our earlier vintage funds. We have now surpassed our goal of realizing over $1 billion of carried interest during the year and expect the total to continue growing as we execute on more planned asset sales.

Investment performance was strong in the quarter. We generated $1.1 billion of carried interest, representing growth of 20% in our accumulated unrealized carried interest, taking the total to $6.2 billion.

Annualized fee revenues and target carried interest now stand at a run-rate of $6.7 billion.

Annualized fee revenues and annualized fee-related earnings are now $3.4 billion and $1.6 billion, respectively, largely driven by increased fee-bearing capital across both our private fund and listed strategies. Gross target carried interest stands at $3.3 billion, or $1.8 billion net of costs.

As at June 30, 2021, we had $78 billion of capital available to deploy into new investments.

Deployable capital of $78 billion includes approximately $18 billion of cash, financial assets and undrawn lines of credit in BAM and our affiliates and $60 billion of uncalled fund commitments available for new transactions. During the quarter, we bolstered our liquidity through the continued sell down of approximately $300 million of West Fraser shares from our principal investments, and subsequent to the quarter we issued $850 million of long dated bonds - 2.34% 10-year green bonds and 3.26% 30-year bonds which further strengthens our position as a market leader in sustainable finance.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 2

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited

June 30

December 31

2021

2020

(US$ millions)

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

10,459

$

9,933

Other financial assets

19,016

17,730

Accounts receivable and other

22,758

24,845

Inventory

11,187

10,360

Equity accounted investments

43,315

41,327

Investment properties

101,010

96,782

Property, plant and equipment

98,086

100,009

Intangible assets

25,018

24,658

Goodwill

14,953

14,714

Deferred income tax assets

3,415

3,338

Total Assets

$

349,217

$

343,696

Liabilities and Equity

Corporate borrowings

$

9,145

$

9,077

Accounts payable and other

51,617

53,041

Non-recourse borrowings in entities that we manage

143,126

139,324

Subsidiary equity obligations

3,478

3,699

Deferred income tax liabilities

15,914

15,913

Equity

Preferred equity

$

4,145

$

4,145

Non-controlling interests in net assets

88,423

86,804

Common equity

33,369

125,937

31,693

122,642

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

349,217

$

343,696

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Unaudited

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

For the periods ended June 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Revenues

$

18,286

$

12,829

$

34,696

$

29,415

Direct costs

(13,994)

(9,446)

(26,181)

(22,155)

Other income and gains

1,251

29

1,955

270

Equity accounted income (loss)

488

(631)

1,156

(843)

Expenses

Interest

(1,831)

(1,715)

(3,661)

(3,567)

Corporate costs

(30)

(25)

(59)

(49)

Fair value changes

377

(1,153)

2,471

(1,567)

Depreciation and amortization

(1,571)

(1,376)

(3,081)

(2,785)

Income tax

(547)

(5)

(1,091)

(369)

Net income (loss)

$

2,429

$

(1,493)

$

6,205

$

(1,650)

Net income (loss) attributable to:

Brookfield shareholders

$

816

$

(656)

$

2,051

$

(949)

Non-controlling interests

1,613

(837)

4,154

(701)

$

2,429

$

(1,493)

$

6,205

$

(1,650)

Net income (loss) per share1

Diluted

$

0.49

$

(0.43)

$

1.26

$

(0.63)

Basic

0.51

(0.43)

1.29

(0.63)

1. Adjusted to reflect the three-for-two stock split effective April 1, 2020.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 4

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL RESULTS

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Unaudited

Three Months Ended

Last Twelve Months Ended

For the periods ended June 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

(US$ millions)

Net income (loss)

$

2,429

$

(1,493)

$

8,562

$

1,744

Financial statement components not included in FFO

Equity accounted fair value changes and other non-FFO items

328

1,253

1,595

2,462

Fair value changes

(377)

1,153

(2,615)

1,169

Depreciation and amortization

1,571

1,376

6,087

5,393

Deferred income taxes

301

(96)

499

(459)

Realized disposition gains in fair value changes or prior periods

488

469

3,204

944

Non-controlling interests

(3,140)

(1,501)

(9,776)

(7,178)

Funds from operations1,2

$

1,600

$

1,161

$

7,556

$

4,075

SEGMENT FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Unaudited

Three Months Ended

Last Twelve Months Ended

For the periods ended June 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Asset management

$

688

$

355

$

2,365

$

1,609

Real estate

189

89

1,007

927

Renewable power

88

566

1,323

742

Infrastructure

317

84

795

429

Private equity

337

137

1,962

645

Residential

42

(11)

151

109

Corporate

(61)

(59)

(47)

(386)

Funds from operations1,2

$

1,600

$

1,161

$

7,556

$

4,075

Per share3,4

$

1.01

$

0.73

$

4.80

$

2.59

  1. Non-IFRSmeasure - see Basis of Presentation on page 8.
  2. Excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.
  3. Adjusted to reflect the three-for-two stock split effective April 1, 2020.
  4. Per share amounts are inclusive of dilutive effect of mandatorily redeemable preferred shares held in a consolidated subsidiary.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 16:11:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
12:12pBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : Q2 2021 Press Release
PU
12:12pBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : Q2 2021 Letter to Shareholders
PU
12:02pBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : Posts Higher Second-Quarter Results on Improved FF..
MT
09:52aBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : Announces $2.4 billion of Net Income, $1.2 billion..
PU
09:16aBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : Citigroup Reinstates Brookfield Asset Management a..
MT
08:24aBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : reports Q2 profit, distributable earnings up
AQ
07:36aUS Equity Futures Edge Mostly Higher Pre-Bell; Europe Gains Ground While Asia..
MT
07:18aWall Street Inching Higher Pre-Bell, Europe Up, Asia Soft
MT
07:03aBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:01aBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT REINSURA : Earnings Flash (BAMR.TO) BROOKFIELD REINS..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 36 413 M - -
Net income 2021 4 182 M - -
Net Debt 2021 132 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 -273x
Yield 2021 0,86%
Capitalization 90 265 M 90 305 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,09x
EV / Sales 2022 8,66x
Nbr of Employees 150 000
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 57,34 $
Average target price 53,59 $
Spread / Average Target -6,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Bruce Flatt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Frank J. McKenna Chairman
Dominic Dodds Managing Director-Technology
Lori A. Pearson Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.36.34%90 305
BLACKROCK, INC.27.10%139 577
UBS GROUP AG25.58%59 075
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.43.53%49 288
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)26.84%47 276
STATE STREET CORPORATION26.42%31 606