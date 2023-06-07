Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAM.A   CA1125851040

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(BAM.A)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:01:19 2023-06-07 am EDT
42.22 CAD   -0.78%
Brookfield Asset Management : This document does not provide full disclosure of all material facts relating to the securities offered. Investors should read the final base shelf prospectus, any amendment and any applicable shelf prospectus supplement for disclosure of those facts, especially risk factors relating to the securities offered, before making an investment decision - Form 6-K

06/07/2023 | 11:03am EDT
This document does not provide full disclosure of all material facts relating to the securities offered. Investors should read the final base shelf prospectus, any amendment and any applicable shelf prospectus supplement for disclosure of those facts, especially risk factors relating to the securities offered, before making an investment decision.

BROOKFIELD CAPITAL FINANCE LLC

US$[500,000,000] [•]% NOTES DUE 2033

PRELIMINARY TERM SHEET

June 7, 2023

Issuer: Brookfield Capital Finance LLC
Guarantor: Brookfield Corporation (formerly, Brookfield Asset Management Inc.)
Guarantee: The Notes (as defined below) will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed as to payment of principal, premium (if any) and interest and certain other amounts by Brookfield Corporation.
Guarantor's Ticker: BN
Security: [•]% Senior Unsecured Notes due June 14, 2033 (the "Notes")
Format: SEC registered
Size:

US$[500,000,000]

One or more of the underwriters may sell to affiliates of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. US$[•] aggregate principal amount (if any) of the Notes at the public offering price (for which no underwriting discount or commissions will be paid).

Trade Date: June 7, 2023
Expected Settlement Date: June 14, 2023 (T+5)
Maturity Date: June 14, 2033
Coupon: [•]%
Interest Payment Dates: June 14 and December 14, commencing December 14, 2023
Price to Public: [•]%
Benchmark Treasury: [The Spread to Benchmark Treasury, and any disclosure relating to the Spread to Benchmark Treasury, has been removed in accordance with subsection 9A.3(4) of National Instrument 44-102 - Shelf Distributions ("NI 44-102").]
Benchmark Treasury Price & Yield: [The Spread to Benchmark Treasury, and any disclosure relating to the Spread to Benchmark Treasury, has been removed in accordance with subsection 9A.3(4) of NI 44-102.]
Spread to Benchmark Treasury: [The Spread to Benchmark Treasury, and any disclosure relating to the Spread to Benchmark Treasury, has been removed in accordance with subsection 9A.3(4) of NI 44-102.]
Yield: [•]%
Denominations: Initial denominations of US$2,000 and subsequent multiples of US$1,000
Covenants: Change of control (put @ 101%)
Negative pledge
Consolidation, merger, amalgamation and sale of substantial assets

2

Redemption Provisions:
Make-Whole Call: Prior to March 14, 2033 (three months prior to maturity), treasury rate plus [•] basis points
Par Call: At any time on or after March 14, 2033 (three months prior to maturity), at 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed
Use of Proceeds: Redemption of all or a portion of the outstanding 4.000% Senior Unsecured Notes due April 1, 2024 of Brookfield Finance Inc. and Brookfield Finance LLC
CUSIP/ISIN: 11259N AA2 / US11259NAA28
Joint Book-Running Managers1: Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
Co-Managers: [•]

Capitalized terms used and not defined herein have the meanings assigned in the Issuer and the Guarantor's Prospectus Supplement, dated June 7, 2023 to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated September 16, 2022.

Under Rule 15c6-1 under the Exchange Act, trades in the secondary market generally are required to settle in two business days unless the parties to any such trade expressly agree otherwise. Accordingly, purchasers who wish to trade the Notes on the date of pricing will be required, by virtue of the fact that the Notes initially will settle in T+5, to specify an alternative settlement cycle at the time of any such trade to prevent a failed settlement. Purchasers of the Notes who wish to trade the Notes on the date of pricing should consult their own advisors.

The Notes will be issued as a separate series of debt securities under a first supplemental indenture to be dated as of the date of the issuance of the Notes (the "First Supplemental Indenture") to the base indenture to be dated as of June 14, 2023 (the "Base Indenture") (together with the First Supplemental Indenture, the "Indenture"), between Brookfield Capital Finance LLC, Brookfield Corporation, as guarantor, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as Canadian trustee, and Computershare Trust Company, N.A., as U.S. trustee. The foregoing is a summary of certain of the material attributes and characteristics of the Notes, which does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Indenture.

No PRIIPs or UK PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as European Economic Area or UK retail investors are not targeted.

1 This offering will be made in Canada by Wells Fargo Securities Canada, Ltd., a broker-dealer affiliate of Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

3





Brookfield Corporation published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 92 896 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 163 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 0,88%
Capitalization 51 951 M 51 951 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,32x
EV / Sales 2024 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 202 500
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 31,72 $
Average target price 38,74 $
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Bruce Flatt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Goodman President & Chief Financial Officer
Frank J. McKenna Chairman
Dominic Dodds Managing Director-Technology
Lori A. Pearson Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-0.07%51 951
BLACKROCK, INC.-3.35%102 575
UBS GROUP AG6.16%60 138
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.10.52%40 246
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-4.64%34 256
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.0.51%32 605
