Brookfield Asset Management Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Class A (BAM) is currently at $61.15, up $4.25 or 7.47%

-- Would be highest close since Nov. 9, 2021, when it closed at $61.43

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 8.16%

-- Currently up nine of the past 10 days

-- Currently up five consecutive days; up 12.41% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Dec. 29, 2021, when it rose for six straight trading days

-- Best five day stretch since the five days ending Nov. 19, 2020, when it rose 13.36%

-- Up 10.98% month-to-date

-- Up 1.28% year-to-date

-- Down 1.13% from its all-time closing high of $61.85 on Oct. 28, 2021

-- Up 44.7% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 11, 2021), when it closed at $42.26

-- Down 1.13% from its 52-week closing high of $61.85 on Oct. 28, 2021

-- Up 52.66% from its 52-week closing low of $40.06 on Feb. 26, 2021

-- Traded as high as $62.46; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Aug. 11, 1997)

-- Up 9.78% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 13.26%

