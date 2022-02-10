Log in
    BAM.A   CA1125851040

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(BAM.A)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/10 03:24:24 pm
76.64 CAD   +6.43%
10:40aTSX gains on strong energy stocks; Canada Goose slumps
RE
08:37aBrookfield Asset Management raises quarterly dividend, reports Q4 profit up
AQ
07:45aBrookfield Asset 4Q Profit, Revenues Rise
DJ
Brookfield Asset Management Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

02/10/2022 | 03:24pm EST
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Class A (BAM) is currently at $61.15, up $4.25 or 7.47%


-- Would be highest close since Nov. 9, 2021, when it closed at $61.43

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 8.16%

-- Currently up nine of the past 10 days

-- Currently up five consecutive days; up 12.41% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Dec. 29, 2021, when it rose for six straight trading days

-- Best five day stretch since the five days ending Nov. 19, 2020, when it rose 13.36%

-- Up 10.98% month-to-date

-- Up 1.28% year-to-date

-- Down 1.13% from its all-time closing high of $61.85 on Oct. 28, 2021

-- Up 44.7% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 11, 2021), when it closed at $42.26

-- Down 1.13% from its 52-week closing high of $61.85 on Oct. 28, 2021

-- Up 52.66% from its 52-week closing low of $40.06 on Feb. 26, 2021

-- Traded as high as $62.46; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Aug. 11, 1997)

-- Up 9.78% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 13.26%


All data as of 3:03:34 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-10-22 1523ET

07:19aUS Equity Futures Take Mixed Directions Before Inflation Reading; Asia Rises, Europe Mo..
MT
07:17aBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:14aBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : Reports 2021 Net Income of $12.4 billion and Distributable E..
PU
06:56aBrookfield Reports 2021 Net Income of $12.4 billion and Distributable Earnings of $6.3 ..
GL
06:08aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Bonds Yields -3-
DJ
06:07aWall Street Leans Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Slips, Asia Higher
MT
02/09DBRS Morningstar Assigns Ratings of A (low) to Brookfield Finance Inc.'s New $400 Milli..
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 547 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 133 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 189x
Yield 2021 0,92%
Capitalization 89 505 M 89 669 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,49x
EV / Sales 2022 9,94x
Nbr of Employees 150 000
Free-Float 85,3%
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 56,83 $
Average target price 60,14 $
Spread / Average Target 5,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Bruce Flatt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Frank J. McKenna Chairman
Dominic Dodds Managing Director-Technology
Lori A. Pearson Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-5.73%89 505
BLACKROCK, INC.-11.20%123 319
UBS GROUP AG20.10%72 627
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)9.61%51 192
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-6.67%41 922
STATE STREET CORPORATION9.32%37 209