Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAM.A   CA1125851040

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(BAM.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brookfield Asset Management : Material Event (Form 6-K)

06/25/2021 | 08:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 2021

Dear Brookfield Asset Management Inc. ('Brookfield Asset Management') Shareholders:

On June 28, 2021, we will complete the special dividend of class A exchangeable limited voting shares (the 'class A exchangeable shares') of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. ('Brookfield Reinsurance').

The class A exchangeable shares that you will receive as part of such special dividend are structured to be economically equivalent to the Class A limited voting shares of Brookfield Asset Management (the 'Brookfield Shares') you currently own. Each class A exchangeable share has been structured to provide an economic return equivalent to one Brookfield Share and therefore should trade the same as a Brookfield Share. Each class A exchangeable share will be exchangeable with Brookfield Asset Management, at the option of the holder, into one Brookfield Share.

Brookfield Reinsurance Shares

On June 28, 2021, you will receive one (1) class A exchangeable share for every 145 Brookfield Shares you own. You will receive a cash payment in lieu of any fractional interests in the class A exchangeable shares. We will use the volume-weighted average of the trading price of the class A exchangeable shares for the five trading days immediately following the special dividend to determine the value of any fractional interests in class A exchangeable shares.

Objectives of Brookfield Reinsurance

Creating Brookfield Reinsurance is intended to achieve the following objectives, among others:

Establish a publicly traded company to own and operate a leading reinsurance business focused on providing capital-based solutions to insurance companies and their stakeholders;

Provide investors with an alternative form for holding an interest in Brookfield, due to the right to exchange each exchangeable share into a Brookfield Share, and the commitment to pay the same distributions on the class A exchangeable shares as are paid on the Brookfield Shares; and

Provide access to new capital pools through the formation of a new publicly traded company and the creation of a new reinsurance platform.

Distributions

As and when declared by the Board of Directors of Brookfield Reinsurance and approved by Brookfield Reinsurance's shareholders (where applicable), holders of the class A exchangeable shares will be entitled to receive distributions on the class A exchangeable shares at the same time and in the same amount per class A exchangeable share as the cash dividends paid on the Brookfield Shares. Brookfield shareholders and holders of the class A exchangeable shares should note the following:

Brookfield shareholders of record as of May 28, 2021 will receive the previously declared cash dividend of US$0.13 per share on June 30, 2021.

Brookfield Reinsurance expects to commence paying quarterly distributions on the class A exchangeable shares on September 30, 2021.

Trading of Brookfield Asset Management and Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Reinsurance has received conditional approval to list the class A exchangeable shares on the New York Stock Exchange ('NYSE') and the Toronto Stock Exchange ('TSX') under the symbol 'BAMR'. Listing of the class A exchangeable shares on the NYSE and the TSX is subject to Brookfield Reinsurance fulfilling all of their respective requirements.

The NYSE and the TSX will both implement 'due bill' trading commencing June 17, 2021 (one trading day before the record date) and ending at the close of business on June 25, 2021, inclusively. Trades in 'BAM' and 'BAM.A'

on the NYSE and TSX, respectively, will include Brookfield Shares and the entitlement to receive the class A exchangeable shares on June 28, 2021. Brookfield Shares trading with due bills will carry the entitlement to receive the class A exchangeable shares (i.e., should trade on a pre-split basis). Accordingly, post-split trading in the class A exchangeable shares will commence on the NYSE and the TSX at the opening of business on June 28, 2021.

No Action is Required from You

You do not have to do anythingto receive class A exchangeable shares of Brookfield Reinsurance - this will occur automatically.

You will not be required to payfor the new class A exchangeable shares or to surrender any Brookfield Shares.

An account statement reflecting your ownership of the class A exchangeable shares will be mailed to you, or your brokerage account will be credited for the class A exchangeable shares on or about June 28, 2021.

Any fractional class A exchangeable shares will be settled in cash.

* * *

We encourage you to read the enclosed prospectus, which describes the special dividend in detail and contains important business, tax and financial information.

We look forward to your continued support as a shareholder of Brookfield Asset Management and Brookfield Reinsurance. We remain committed to working on your behalf to continue to build long-term value for your investment.

Yours very truly,

Bruce Flatt

Chief Executive Officer

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Disclaimer

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 12:26:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
08:34aBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT  : Material Event (Form 6-K)
PU
06/23Brookfield Announces Results of Conversion of its Series 24 and Series 25 Pre..
GL
06/18BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT  : JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Brookfield Asset..
MT
06/17MARKET CHATTER : Brookfield Reportedly Competes with Onex to Acquire Modulaire G..
MT
06/17MARKET CHATTER : Brookfield, Onex To Battle For US$5.4B Modulaire Group
MT
06/15SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Get Afternoon Boost, Finishing on Positive Grou..
MT
06/15UPDATE : Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to Sell Substantially All Offic..
MT
06/15SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Beginning to Firm This Afternoon
MT
06/15BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT BRIEF : NYSE's WashREIT Earlier Today Entered Into a..
MT
06/15BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT  : Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholde..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 36 454 M - -
Net income 2021 4 114 M - -
Net Debt 2021 132 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 -258x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 78 104 M 78 018 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,76x
EV / Sales 2022 7,68x
Nbr of Employees 150 000
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 51,65 $
Average target price 52,08 $
Spread / Average Target 0,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Bruce Flatt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Frank J. McKenna Chairman
Dominic Dodds Managing Director-Technology
Lori A. Pearson Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.20.98%75 739
BLACKROCK, INC.20.21%131 999
UBS GROUP AG14.84%54 913
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.28.90%44 269
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)18.40%43 222
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.26.30%28 173