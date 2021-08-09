Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAM.A   CA1125851040

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(BAM.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brookfield Asset Management : reinsurance unit to buy American National for $5 bln - WSJ

08/09/2021 | 06:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc's reinsurance unit has agreed to buy insurer American National Group Inc for about $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

American National shareholders will receive $190 per share in cash, according to the report. That represents a premium of about 10% to the insurer's closing price on Friday. https://on.wsj.com/3lH84at

Reuters reported in May that insurer American National Group was exploring options including a sale of the company, citing people familiar with the matter.

Started in 1905 by William Lewis Moody Jr., American National is majority-owned by the founder's family, which controls the company through a range of trusts and holdings.

American National offers several products, including life, health, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance, as well as annuities, according to its website.

The potential deal comes as corporate results show a return to hefty profits for insurers after they took a hit last year as claims rose due to the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brookfield plans to keep American National's headquarters in Galveston, Texas, and maintain its operational hubs around the country, according to the Wall Street Journal report.

Brookfield Asset Management and American National Group did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN NATIONAL GROUP, INC. 1.95% 172.8 Delayed Quote.79.78%
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. 2.08% 71.23 Delayed Quote.35.37%
All news about BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
06:07aAMERICAN NATIONAL : Brookfield reinsurance unit to buy American National for $5 ..
RE
06:03aBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : reinsurance unit to buy American National for $5 b..
RE
08/05Analysis-Private equity struggles to get in on $1 trillion U.S. infrastructur..
RE
08/05Mall operator Hammerson warns footfall still lags pre-crisis levels
RE
08/04KKR Reportedly Exits Race for Optus Towers
CI
08/04Brookfield Infrastructure Encourages Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender to..
AQ
08/02A CONSORTIUM COMPRISING BROOKFIELD S : BAM.A) and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan..
CI
08/02A CONSORTIUM COMPRISING ONTARIO TEAC : BAM.A) agreed to acquire 16.7% stake in S..
CI
07/29Clarios, Teads delay U.S. IPOs citing market volatility
RE
07/29BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : Clarios, Teads delay U.S. IPOs citing market volat..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 36 454 M - -
Net income 2021 4 114 M - -
Net Debt 2021 132 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 -286x
Yield 2021 0,85%
Capitalization 89 295 M 89 210 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,06x
EV / Sales 2022 8,06x
Nbr of Employees 150 000
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 56,73 $
Average target price 53,59 $
Spread / Average Target -5,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Bruce Flatt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Frank J. McKenna Chairman
Dominic Dodds Managing Director-Technology
Lori A. Pearson Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.35.37%89 210
BLACKROCK, INC.24.19%136 381
UBS GROUP AG23.54%58 581
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.41.36%48 564
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)25.26%45 886
STATE STREET CORPORATION23.66%30 915