Brookfield Asset Management : reinsurance unit to buy American National for $5 bln - WSJ

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc's
reinsurance unit has agreed to buy insurer American
National Group Inc for about $5 billion, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with
the matter.
American National shareholders will receive $190 per share
in cash, according to the report. That represents a premium of
about 10% to the insurer's closing price on Friday. https://on.wsj.com/3lH84at
Reuters reported in May that insurer American National Group
was exploring options including a sale of the company, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Started in 1905 by William Lewis Moody Jr., American
National is majority-owned by the founder's family, which
controls the company through a range of trusts and holdings.
American National offers several products, including life,
health, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance, as well as
annuities, according to its website.
The potential deal comes as corporate results show a return
to hefty profits for insurers after they took a hit last year as
claims rose due to the economic disruption caused by the
COVID-19 pandemic.
Brookfield plans to keep American National's headquarters in
Galveston, Texas, and maintain its operational hubs around the
country, according to the Wall Street Journal report.
Brookfield Asset Management and American National Group did
not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by
Vinay Dwivedi)