Brookfield Corporation(TSX:BN.PRK) dropped from S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index

Brookfield Corporation is a global alternative asset manager. The Company is focused on deploying its capital on a value basis and compounding it over the long term. Its businesses include Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, Credit and Insurance Solutions. The Renewable Power and Transition business manages a diverse portfolio of hydro, wind, solar, distributed energy, and sustainable solutions. Infrastructure business owns and operates assets across the transport, data, utilities, and midstream sectors. The Company's Private Equity business is focused on acquiring businesses that provide essential products and services. Real Estate business owns, operates, and develops properties. The Credit business offers comprehensive offerings of alternative investment products. The Company's Insurance Solutions business provides capital and investment solutions across the life, annuity, and property and casualty industries.