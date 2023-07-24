Brookfield Corporation(TSX:BN.PRK) dropped from S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index
Brookfield Corporation(TSX:BN.PRK) dropped from S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index
Today at 12:00 am
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 04:45:05 2023-07-21 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|46.91 CAD
|+0.80%
|+3.21%
|+10.17%
|Jul. 13
|Fall from grace: How the property crash unravelled Sweden's SBB
|RE
|Jul. 12
|Network International to hold votes on Brookfield offer
|AN
Brookfield Corporation(TSX:BN.PRK) dropped from S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|46.91 CAD
|+0.80%
|+3.21%
|58 108 M $
|Fall from grace: How the property crash unravelled Sweden's SBB
|RE
|Network International to hold votes on Brookfield offer
|AN
|Brookfield Reinsurance to buy annuities provider American Equity in $4.3 bln deal
|RE
|Technology, financials stocks drag Toronto shares lower
|RE
|Sector Update: Financial Stocks Slip Premarket Wednesday
|MT
|Brookfield Unit Strikes $4.3 Billion Deal to Buy Out American Equity Investment
|MT
|Brookfield Reinsurance to Acquire American Equity Investment Life in $4.3 Billion Cash-and-Stock Deal
|MT
|Brookfield Reinsurance To Acquire AEL in US$4.3 Billion Transaction
|MT
|Brookfield Reinsurance to buy annuities provider American Equity in $4.3 bln deal
|RE
|Infratil Closes Upsized NZ$185 Million Retail Offer
|MT
|Tech shares help lift Toronto market to second day of gains
|RE
|Brookfield Unit Proposes to Buy Out American Equity Investment for $55 Per Share
|MT
|American Equity Investment Life Climbs After Receiving $4.3 Billion Buyout Proposal From Brookfield Reinsurance
|MT
|Brookfield Reinsurance Says Submitted Proposal to Acquire AEL for US$4.3 Billion
|MT
|Brookfield Reinsurance Plans to Purchase Remaining Equity Stake in American Equity Investment Life for $4.3 Billion
|MT
|Brookfield reinsurance arm offers to buy American Equity in $4.3 billion deal
|RE
|Brookfield reinsurance arm offers to buy American Equity for $55/shr
|RE
|Avaada Energy Private Limited announced that it has received INR 106.4721337 billion in funding from Brookfield Corporation, Global Renewable Synergy Company Limited
|CI
|Swedish property company SBB jumps 20% on potential EduCo disposal
|RE
|Swedish property company SBB to sell remaining 51% of education unit
|RE
|Swedish property company SBB to sell remaining 51% of education unit
|RE
|Cube Highway, CPPIB, Brookfield in Race to Buy Reliance Infrastructure Road Assets
|CI
|Infratil Raises Ownership in One New Zealand to 99.9%
|MT
|Indinfravit Trust, managed by L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited, Investment Arm completed the acquisition of The Roads Portfolio comprises three toll roads and two annuity roads from BIF India Holdings Pte. Ltd. and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (TSX:BAM.A) for an enterprise value of INR 82.7 billion.
|CI
|Brookfield Issues a Redemption Notice for US$550 Million of its Senior Notes
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+10.17%
|58 108 M $
|+7.41%
|63 857 M $
|+26.65%
|45 841 M $
|+13.65%
|36 866 M $
|-1.14%
|35 045 M $
|+9.76%
|26 881 M $
|+47.34%
|24 248 M $
|-9.41%
|22 634 M $
|-0.31%
|20 311 M $
|-11.01%
|16 407 M $