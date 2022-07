Brookfield is now looking for alternatives that may include a merger, the source added, asking for anonymity to disclose private discussions. BRK Ambiental is 70% owned by Brookfield and 30% by state-managed severance fund FGTS.

Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico first reported Brookfield's change of plans on Monday. Brookfield declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)