    BAM.A   CA1125851040

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(BAM.A)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
61.19 CAD   -1.43%
04:02pBrookfield to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference
GL
04:01pBrookfield to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference
AQ
11/23RBC Capital Markets Outlines Key Dates Of Brookfield Asset Management's Asset Manager Spinoff
MT
Brookfield to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference

11/28/2022 | 04:02pm EST
BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) today announced that Bruce Flatt, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 1:40pm ET.

A live webcast will be available on the Brookfield website at https://bam.brookfield.com/news-events/events. For those unable to join the live webcast, a recording will be available on Brookfield’s website shortly after the event.

About Brookfield

Brookfield (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $750 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and transition, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world —including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com or contact:

Communications & Media:
Kerrie McHugh Hayes
Tel: (212) 618-3469
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com		 Investor Relations:
Linda Northwood
Tel: (416) 359-8647
Email: linda.northwood@brookfield.com




Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 89 789 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 142 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 1,23%
Capitalization 73 058 M 72 659 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
EV / Sales 2023 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 180 000
Free-Float 73,6%
Managers and Directors
James Bruce Flatt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Goodman President & Chief Financial Officer
Frank J. McKenna Chairman
Dominic Dodds Managing Director-Technology
Lori A. Pearson Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Partner
