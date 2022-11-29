Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAM.A   CA1125851040

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(BAM.A)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-29 pm EST
61.06 CAD   +0.10%
11/29Brookfield to buy 49% stake in Swedish SBB's education unit for $870 million
RE
11/29Brookfield Infrastructure Renews Normal Course Issuer Bids
MT
11/29BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Summary 
Most relevant
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Brookfield to buy 49% stake in Swedish SBB's education unit for $870 million

11/29/2022 | 11:55pm EST
(Reuters) -Brookfield Asset Management will buy a 49% stake in the education portfolio of Sweden's SBB, for 9.2 billion Swedish crowns ($870.42 million) in cash, the Swedish real estate company said on Wednesday.

Brookfield, through its infrastructure fund Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners, will also make two additional earn-out payments of up to 1.2 billion crowns in cash, SBB said in a statement.

EduCo, the education subsidiary of SBB, will also enter into an asset management agreement with SBB to pay 1.8% of its net operating income per annum.

The SBB unit's debt financing includes an existing external bank financing of nearly 6.9 billion crowns and inter-company financing of 14.5 billion crowns, with a tenor of up to six years.

The deal is likely to be completed in two stages -- a part closing when 77% of the asset value will be transferred to EduCo by the end of this year. The second step that entails transfer of remaining assets could be completed in the first or second quarter of 2023.

($1 = 10.5696 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 89 789 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 142 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 1,28%
Capitalization 70 541 M 70 541 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 180 000
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 44,82 $
Average target price 51,97 $
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Bruce Flatt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Goodman President & Chief Financial Officer
Frank J. McKenna Chairman
Dominic Dodds Managing Director-Technology
Lori A. Pearson Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-19.90%71 617
BLACKROCK, INC.-22.01%108 317
UBS GROUP AG5.33%58 109
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-22.80%36 211
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.7.99%34 665
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-38.72%27 068