BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(BAM.A)
Brookfield weighs Clarios IPO at $20 billion valuation: Bloomberg News

02/10/2021
(Reuters) - Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc is aiming to take Clarios public that could value the car battery maker at $20 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Brookfield bought Glendale, Wisconsin-based Clarios from Johnson Controls International Plc, a maker of digital solutions for buildings, for $13.2 billion in 2019.

The Canadian firm is considering an IPO for Clarios later this year, according to the report https://bloom.bg/3pcPp4m.

No final decision has been made and Brookfield could opt to keep the business, Bloomberg reported.

Brookfield and Clarios did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 57 263 M - -
Net income 2020 4 042 M - -
Net Debt 2020 137 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 -96,4x
Yield 2020 1,13%
Capitalization 62 895 M 62 766 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,48x
EV / Sales 2021 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 150 000
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 52,25 $
Last Close Price 41,45 $
Spread / Highest target 60,4%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Bruce Flatt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Frank J. McKenna Chairman
Dominic Dodds Managing Director-Technology
Lori A. Pearson Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-0.23%62 766
BLACKROCK, INC.0.68%111 166
UBS GROUP AG9.70%54 366
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.7.93%37 652
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-1.13%37 209
STATE STREET CORPORATION4.20%26 783
