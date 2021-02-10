Brookfield weighs Clarios IPO at $20 billion valuation: Bloomberg News

Brookfield bought Glendale, Wisconsin-based Clarios from Johnson Controls International Plc, a maker of digital solutions for buildings, for $13.2 billion in 2019.

The Canadian firm is considering an IPO for Clarios later this year, according to the report https://bloom.bg/3pcPp4m.

No final decision has been made and Brookfield could opt to keep the business, Bloomberg reported.

Brookfield and Clarios did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

