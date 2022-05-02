Log in
    BAM.A   CA1125851040

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(BAM.A)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/29 04:00:00 pm EDT
64.08 CAD   -3.06%
03:15aCannon-Brookes seeks 11.5% stake in Australia's AGL Energy - JPMorgan
RE
03:09aCannon-Brookes seeks 11.5% stake in Australia's AGL Energy -JPMorgan
RE
04/29Irish Competition Regulator OKs Brookfield Asset Management's Acquisition of Hibernia REIT
MT
Cannon-Brookes seeks 11.5% stake in Australia's AGL Energy -JPMorgan

05/02/2022 | 03:09am EDT
MELBOURNE, May 2 (Reuters) - Tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes is seeking to buy an 11.5% stake in AGL Energy nearly two months after Australia's top power producer rejected a A$5.4 billion ($3.8 billion)takeover offer from his Grok Ventures and Canada's Brookfield Asset Management, according to a market statement from JPMorgan.

"Grok Ventures and its affiliates are looking to acquire a combined physical and economic interest in up to 11.5% of AGL Energy Limited shares as part of a strategic derivative transaction," JPMorgan's equity capital and derivatives markets division said in the information statement seen by Reuters.

The statement said if the transaction goes ahead, Grok would announce its interest in AGL before the opening of trade on Tuesday.

The bid for a stake by Cannon-Brookes, co-founder of software company Atlassian Corp, was first reported by the Australian Financial Review.

The intended share purchase appears to be aimed at building a blocking stake ahead of a vote by AGL shareholders on a plan to split the company, rather than as a precursor to trying to acquire the company, the Australian Financial Review said.

AGL will ask shareholders to vote in June on a plan to demerge into an energy retailer, called AGL Australia, and a coal-fired power generation company, called Accel Energy.

A spokesperson for Grok declined to comment on Cannon-Brookes' intentions.

($1 = 1.4174 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill and Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCEL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.68% 1.47 Delayed Quote.-5.77%
AGL ENERGY LIMITED -0.69% 8.62 Delayed Quote.41.37%
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC -13.52% 224.83 Delayed Quote.-41.03%
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. -3.06% 64.08 Delayed Quote.-16.11%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -3.23% 119.36 Delayed Quote.-24.62%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 79 040 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 142 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 1,12%
Capitalization 78 362 M 78 362 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,78x
EV / Sales 2023 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 50,00 $
Average target price 63,27 $
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Bruce Flatt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Frank J. McKenna Chairman
Dominic Dodds Managing Director-Technology
Lori A. Pearson Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-16.11%78 362
BLACKROCK, INC.-31.77%94 780
UBS GROUP AG1.80%57 514
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-27.58%33 976
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-11.99%29 230
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-31.30%28 409