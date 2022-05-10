Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAM.A   CA1125851040

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(BAM.A)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/10 04:18:15 pm EDT
61.40 CAD   +1.87%
05:07pDigitalBridge nearing deal for data-center firm Switch- Bloomberg News
RE
05/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : EasyJet, Shell, Bombardier, Uber, Rivian...
05/09Brookfield Renewable Announces Strong First Quarter Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DigitalBridge nearing deal for data-center firm Switch- Bloomberg News

05/10/2022 | 05:07pm EDT
May 10 (Reuters) - DigitalBridge Group Inc is nearing a deal for data-center operator Switch Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

DigitalBridge outbid Brookfield Asset Management Inc for Switch and, a deal, if finalized, could be announced later on Tuesday, the report said https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-05-10/digitalbridge-said-to-near-deal-for-data-center-company-switch.

The talks were still ongoing and the deal could still fall apart, the report said, citing the sources.

Switch, DigitalBridge and Brookfield Asset Management did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

DigitalBridge had a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, while that of Switch was $7.29 billion, according to data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. 1.87% 61.4 Delayed Quote.-21.10%
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC. -6.02% 5.46 Delayed Quote.-30.25%
SWITCH, INC. 3.15% 30.75 Delayed Quote.4.09%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 79 040 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 142 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 1,21%
Capitalization 72 926 M 72 746 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 46,40 $
Average target price 63,27 $
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Bruce Flatt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Frank J. McKenna Chairman
Dominic Dodds Managing Director-Technology
Lori A. Pearson Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-21.10%72 728
BLACKROCK, INC.-33.86%91 744
UBS GROUP AG-0.37%55 094
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-25.60%34 905
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-13.93%28 536
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-26.96%28 261