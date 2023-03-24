Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAM.A   CA1125851040

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(BAM.A)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-24 pm EDT
41.14 CAD   +2.44%
03/24Exclusive-Brookfield nears 3.5 billion euro deal for Data4 -sources
RE
03/23RBC Cuts Price Target on Brookfield to $51 From $54, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
03/23The long-running crisis at Japan's Toshiba
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive-Brookfield nears 3.5 billion euro deal for Data4 -sources

03/24/2023 | 08:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management is in exclusive talks to acquire a majority stake in Data4, in a deal that could value the data center operator at close to 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion) including debt, people familiar with the matter said.

Brookfield has prevailed over other investment firms in an auction that Data4's majority owner, Axa Investment Managers, held for the company, the sources said on Friday.

If negotiations and financing arrangements are concluded successfully, a deal could be announced as early as next week, the sources added.

The sources cautioned that there remained a chance that no deal would be completed and asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Brookfield declined to comment, while representatives for Data4 and AXA Investments, a division of French insurer AXA, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Headquartered in Paris, Data4 operates at least 25 data centers across France, Italy, Spain and Luxembourg, according to its website. Its customers include cloud operators and companies.

AXA acquired Data4 in 2018 for an undisclosed sum. In 2020, it sold a 20% stake in Data4 to Danish pension fund PFA.

Investment interest in data centers has spiked as the inflation-adjusted contracts many of them enjoy have made them attractive assets in an environment of soaring prices.

Private equity firm EQT is in talks to acquire data centre provider Global Switch in a deal that could top $8 billion including debt, Reuters reported last week.

(Reporting Amy-Jo Crowley and Andres Gonzalez in London and Milana Vinn in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Amy-Jo Crowley, Andres Gonzalez and Milana Vinn


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXA -2.17% 26.635 Real-time Quote.2.23%
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. 2.44% 41.14 Delayed Quote.-5.68%
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. -0.54% 42.6 Delayed Quote.10.47%
All news about BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
03/24Exclusive-Brookfield nears 3.5 billion euro deal for Data4 -sources
RE
03/23RBC Cuts Price Target on Brookfield to $51 From $54, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
03/23The long-running crisis at Japan's Toshiba
RE
03/23City Developments Acquiring Sofitel Hotel in Australia for Nearly AU$178 Million
MT
03/21Brookfield Asset Management : CODE OF BUSINESS CONDUCT AND ETHICS - Form 6-K
PU
03/20Credit Suisse Upgrades Brookfield to Outperform From Neutral on Valuation, Maintains $4..
MT
03/17Brookfield Infrastructure Brief: Announcing Results of R..
MT
03/14Exclusive: Semiconductor manufacturer Infinera explores sale -source
RE
03/14Semiconductor manufacturer Infinera explores sale -source
RE
03/14Brookfield Asset Management : Bruce Flatt Keynote Session Transcript
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 93 566 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 1,87%
Capitalization 47 090 M 47 090 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 180 000
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 29,92 $
Average target price 41,00 $
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Bruce Flatt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Goodman President & Chief Financial Officer
Frank J. McKenna Chairman
Dominic Dodds Managing Director-Technology
Lori A. Pearson Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-5.68%46 277
BLACKROCK, INC.-9.00%97 921
UBS GROUP AG4.01%60 887
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-6.09%34 578
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-6.40%31 246
STATE STREET CORPORATION-7.63%25 040
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer