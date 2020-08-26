News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

U.S. Warns of Global Bank Heist Campaign by North Korean Hackers

Hackers tied to the North Korean government are trying to rob banks across the globe by draining ATMs and initiating fraudulent transfers, an effort by the cash-strapped regime to fund its nuclear weapons program, government agencies said Wednesday.

Ex-BOE Head Mark Carney Joins Canada's Brookfield

Brookfield Asset Management said it has named Mark Carney, the former governor of central banks in England and Canada, as its vice-chairman and head of its team in charge of sustainable investments.

SEC to Allow Businesses More Flexibility in Disclosing Risk, Legal Information

In a 3-2 vote, the regulator approved key changes to Regulation S-K, the first significant modifications in over 30 years.

SEC Gives More Investors Access to Private Equity, Hedge Funds

The Securities and Exchange Commission deemed more investors capable of "fending for themselves" in the largely unregulated world of private-equity firms, hedge funds and business startups.

Fed's George Says It's Too Early to Say What the Fed's Next Move Will Be

Kansas City Fed leader Esther George said her baseline outlook is for the U.S. economy to continue to improve, but considerable uncertainty remains.

Vanguard Scales Back in Asia

The indexing giant plans to close its operations in Hong Kong and Japan, as it focuses on individual investors and mainland China.

Bain Capital's New Fund Terms Pass Muster in New Mexico

Bain Capital's latest flagship fund provides some fee flexibility to investors as well as recurring opportunities to claw back their capital, while lowering the threshold at which the firm can begin collecting profits.

Distressed Borrowers Sneak Collateral Through 'Trapdoors'

Distressed companies are shifting valuable assets beyond the reach of lenders, emboldening other astute borrowers to use flexible terms in their loan agreements to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

European Bond Investors Signal Rising Risk Appetite

Investors are more at ease with holding Europe's riskiest debt, as the European Central Bank's vast bond-buying program reduces the supply of safer assets, pushing buyers into other corners of the market.

Visa Unveils More Powerful AI Tool That Approves or Denies Card Transactions

Visa said it has developed a more advanced artificial intelligence system that can approve or decline credit and debit transactions on behalf of banks whose own networks are down.