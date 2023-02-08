Brookfield Asset Management Eyes Strong Growth in Fee-Related Earnings

By Robb M. Stewart

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. on Wednesday said it expects strong growth in fee-related earnings in the new year, after it ended 2022 with record capital raised of $93 billion.

The company, which began trading as a separate company in December after parent Brookfield Corp. spun off a 25% stake in its asset-management business to its shareholders, said it expects to benefit from a full year contribution from its latest flagship funds, along with two follow-on flagship funds expected to be in the market soon.

"Our complementary strategies continue to attract significant capital, and we are confident we will see attractive investment opportunities this year across the risk and return spectrum," President Connor Teskey said.

In its first quarterly results as a public company, Brookfield Asset Management recorded net income of $19 million, or 5 cents a share, in the final quarter of last year.

Including the 75% of the asset-management operations still owned by Brookfield, the asset-management business recorded fourth-quarter net income of $504 million, down from $557 million a year earlier, while fee-related earnings were up 7.9%, at $576 million.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expected net income of $502 million.

Revenue on a 100% basis for the asset-management business totaled $958 million for the three months, down from $1.04 billion a year earlier.

Brookfield Asset Management said it plans to have three flagship funds in the market in 2023, along with several perpetual strategies and other long-term funds.

The company's dividend was set at 32 cents a quarter, with the first payment to be paid at the end of March, and it said that it expects dividends going forward to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 15% to 20%, in line with the expected growth in fee-related earnings.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 0814ET