On March 19, 2024, the Corporation announced that Bahir Manios will step down as Chief Financial Officer, and the Corporation appointed Ms. Hadley Peer Marshall, as the Corporation's new CFO, effective May 31, 2024.

The news release announcing that the material change (would be effective May 31 st ) and referred to in this report was issued through GlobeNewswire and filed on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + (" SEDAR+ ") on March 19, 2024.

Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings and Announces Management Changes

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, March 19, 2024 - Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) announced that it has filed its 2023 annual materials on Form 40-F, including its audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, with the SEC on EDGAR as well as with the Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR. These documents are also available at www.bam.brookfield.com and a hardcopy will be provided to shareholders free of charge upon request.

Appointment of Hadley Peer Marshall as Chief Financial Officer

The Board of Brookfield Asset Management is pleased to announce the appointment of Hadley Peer Marshall as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 31, 2024. Ms. Peer Marshall joined Brookfield in New York in 2015 in the Infrastructure Group where she is co-head of infrastructure debt and structured solutions.

Ms. Peer Marshall has over 20 years of experience in asset management and business leadership, including investing, capital markets and fundraising. Prior to Brookfield, she worked at a global investment bank where she was co-head of the project finance and infrastructure group. Ms. Peer Marshall will continue in her role in infrastructure in addition to her new responsibilities as CFO.

She succeeds Bahir Manios as CFO of Brookfield Asset Management, a role in which he has served since our creation as a separate, publicly traded company in 2022. Mr. Manios joined Brookfield in 2004 and has served in a variety of senior roles, including Chief Financial Officer of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Chief Investment Officer of Brookfield Reinsurance. Having completed the very successful launch of Brookfield Asset Management and the first full year since our listing, Mr. Manios has decided to retire from Brookfield. He will remain CFO through the announcement of our first quarter earnings results until May 31, and continue as a strategic advisor to ensure a smooth transition.

Connor Teskey, President of Brookfield Asset Management, commented, "Hadley has deep experience and knowledge of our business and operations. Her acumen, energy and investor-focused perspective are ideally suited to advancing our position as a world-class asset manager."

He continued, "On behalf of the Board and our management team, we are grateful to Bahir for his commitment in completing the establishment of BAM as a leading, pure-play publicly traded alternative asset manager, in addition to his decades of collaboration and contribution to Brookfield. He leaves our asset management business in a very strong position and, like all retiring senior partners, will remain available to assist us from time to time."