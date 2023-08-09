Q2 SUPPLEMENTAL
INFORMATION
SECOND QUARTER
ENDED JUNE 30, 2023
Brookfield Asset Management Overview
BAM is a leading alternative asset manager with a 25-year track record of delivering strong, risk-adjusted returns by investing in high-quality assets, forming the backbone of the global economy
Management
$850B
Assets Under
Fee-Bearing Capital
$440B
Operating Employees
~200K
Countries
30+
Investment Professionals
1,220+
Our Businesses by Fee-Bearing Capital
Renewable Power & Transition
$52B
Infrastructure
$97B
Private Equity
$41B
Real Estate
$98B
Credit & Other
$152B
Second Quarter 2023 Highlights
Resilient Earnings Profile
$548M
Q2-23Fee-Related Earnings
$527M
Q2-23 Distributable Earnings
57%
Q2-23 LTM FRE Margin
Strong Capital Raising Setting Up Another Record Year
$37B
Capital Raised Year-to-Date
$150B
Record Capital Raising
Expected in 2023
$440B
Fee-Bearing Capital (FBC)
Growing Insurance Platform
$27B
Insurance FBC Under an
Investment Management
Agreement (IMA)
+$50B
Additional FBC from AEL Once
Transaction is Closed
~10%
Non-dilutive Increase in BAM
Public Float from AEL
Transaction
Second Quarter Financial Performance
Fee-Related Earnings (FRE) of $548 million ($0.34 / share), up 6% as compared to the prior year period
Distributable Earnings (DE) of $527 million ($0.32 / share), up 3% with the prior year period
FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JUN. 30
Last Three Months
Last Twelve Months
(MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
Q2-23
Q2-22
Variance
Q2-23
Q2-22
Variance
Fee Revenues
$
1,086
$
993
$
93
$
4,256
$
3,712
$
544
Direct Costs
(507)
(442)
(65)
(1,927)
(1,658)
(269)
Total Fee-Related Earnings (excl. performance fees)
579
551
28
2,329
2,054
275
Amounts not attributable to Brookfield Asset Management
(31)
(35)
4
(135)
(157)
22
Brookfield Asset Management Fee-Related Earnings
548
516
32
2,194
1,897
297
(excl. performance fees)
FRE Margin at Our Share 1
56%
58 %
(2)%
57%
57 %
- %
Add: Performance Fees
-
-
-
-
78
(78)
Fee-Related Earnings (FRE)
$
548
$
516
$
32
$
2,194
$
1,975
$
219
Add: Equity-Based Compensation Costs and Other 2
47
16
31
150
96
54
Less: Cash Taxes
(68)
(21)
(47)
(161)
(75)
(86)
Distributable Earnings (DE)
$
527
$
511
$
16
$
2,183
$
1,996
$
187
FRE as % of DE
104 %
101 %
3 %
101 %
99 %
2 %
Per share
Fee-Related Earnings
$
0.34
$
0.32
$
0.02
$
1.34
$
1.21
$
0.13
Distributable Earnings
0.32
0.31
0.01
1.33
1.22
0.11
Total diluted shares at end of period
1,635.3
1,635.3
-
1,635.3
1,635.3
-
Stable Fee Revenue Growth and Consistent Margins
$4.3B
LTM Fee Revenues
increased 15% compared to the prior year period
$2.2B
LTM Fee-Related Earnings increased 16% compared to the prior year period
$2.2B
LTM Distributable Earnings increased 14% compared to the prior year period, representing a dividend payout ratio of 99% of our DE in the second quarter.
Prior year periods exclude the impact of performance fees
Fee Revenues (Millions)
58%
3
57%
58%
56%
56%
$993
$1,021
$1,069
$1,080
$1,086
253
300
250
260
■ Renewable Power and Transition
245
261
248
■ Infrastructure
237
235
251
■ Private Equity
106
119
116
117
117
■ Real Estate
248
270
271
298
306
■ Credit and Other
FRE Margin
157
144
131
154
155
Q2-22Q3-22Q4-22Q1-23Q2-23
Fee-Related Earnings (FRE) and Distributable Earnings (DE) (Millions)
100% 100% 101% 97%104%
576
569
547
563
548
527
516
511
523
524
■ FRE
■ DE
FRE as % of DE
Q2-22Q3-22Q4-22Q1-23Q2-23
