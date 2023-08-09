Q2 SUPPLEMENTAL

INFORMATION

SECOND QUARTER

ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

Brookfield Asset Management Overview

BAM is a leading alternative asset manager with a 25-year track record of delivering strong, risk-adjusted returns by investing in high-quality assets, forming the backbone of the global economy

Management

$850B

Assets Under

Fee-Bearing Capital

$440B

Operating Employees

~200K

Countries

30+

Investment Professionals

1,220+

Our Businesses by Fee-Bearing Capital

Renewable Power & Transition

$52B

Infrastructure

$97B

Private Equity

$41B

Real Estate

$98B

Credit & Other

$152B

2

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Resilient Earnings Profile

$548M

Q2-23Fee-Related Earnings

$527M

Q2-23 Distributable Earnings

57%

Q2-23 LTM FRE Margin

Strong Capital Raising Setting Up Another Record Year

$37B

Capital Raised Year-to-Date

$150B

Record Capital Raising

Expected in 2023

$440B

Fee-Bearing Capital (FBC)

Growing Insurance Platform

$27B

Insurance FBC Under an

Investment Management

Agreement (IMA)

+$50B

Additional FBC from AEL Once

Transaction is Closed

~10%

Non-dilutive Increase in BAM

Public Float from AEL

Transaction

3

Second Quarter Financial Performance

Fee-Related Earnings (FRE) of $548 million ($0.34 / share), up 6% as compared to the prior year period

Distributable Earnings (DE) of $527 million ($0.32 / share), up 3% with the prior year period

FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JUN. 30

Last Three Months

Last Twelve Months

(MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Q2-23

Q2-22

Variance

Q2-23

Q2-22

Variance

Fee Revenues

$

1,086

$

993

$

93

$

4,256

$

3,712

$

544

Direct Costs

(507)

(442)

(65)

(1,927)

(1,658)

(269)

Total Fee-Related Earnings (excl. performance fees)

579

551

28

2,329

2,054

275

Amounts not attributable to Brookfield Asset Management

(31)

(35)

4

(135)

(157)

22

Brookfield Asset Management Fee-Related Earnings

548

516

32

2,194

1,897

297

(excl. performance fees)

FRE Margin at Our Share 1

56%

58 %

(2)%

57%

57 %

- %

Add: Performance Fees

-

-

-

-

78

(78)

Fee-Related Earnings (FRE)

$

548

$

516

$

32

$

2,194

$

1,975

$

219

Add: Equity-Based Compensation Costs and Other 2

47

16

31

150

96

54

Less: Cash Taxes

(68)

(21)

(47)

(161)

(75)

(86)

Distributable Earnings (DE)

$

527

$

511

$

16

$

2,183

$

1,996

$

187

FRE as % of DE

104 %

101 %

3 %

101 %

99 %

2 %

Per share

Fee-Related Earnings

$

0.34

$

0.32

$

0.02

$

1.34

$

1.21

$

0.13

Distributable Earnings

0.32

0.31

0.01

1.33

1.22

0.11

Total diluted shares at end of period

1,635.3

1,635.3

-

1,635.3

1,635.3

-

4

See endnotes. For a full calculation of FRE Margin, see page 26.

Stable Fee Revenue Growth and Consistent Margins

$4.3B

LTM Fee Revenues

increased 15% compared to the prior year period

$2.2B

LTM Fee-Related Earnings increased 16% compared to the prior year period

$2.2B

LTM Distributable Earnings increased 14% compared to the prior year period, representing a dividend payout ratio of 99% of our DE in the second quarter.

Prior year periods exclude the impact of performance fees

Fee Revenues (Millions)

58%

3

57%

58%

56%

56%

$993

$1,021

$1,069

$1,080

$1,086

253

300

250

260

Renewable Power and Transition

245

261

248

Infrastructure

237

235

251

Private Equity

106

119

116

117

117

Real Estate

248

270

271

298

306

Credit and Other

FRE Margin

157

144

131

154

155

Q2-22Q3-22Q4-22Q1-23Q2-23

Fee-Related Earnings (FRE) and Distributable Earnings (DE) (Millions)

100% 100% 101% 97%104%

576

569

547

563

548

527

516

511

523

524

FRE

DE

FRE as % of DE

Q2-22Q3-22Q4-22Q1-23Q2-23

5

See endnotes

