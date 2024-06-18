(Reuters) - Futures linked to Canada's main stock index were flat on Tuesday as investors awaited fresh U.S. data and comments from Federal Reserve officials to gauge the monetary policy outlook.

S&P/TSX futures were down 0.01% by 06:40 a.m. ET (1040 GMT).

Oil prices slipped, after gaining in the previous session, as markets looked for signs of a summer demand boost even as strong supply threatened to blunt gains. [O/R]

Gold and silver prices dipped against a firm U.S. dollar. [GOL/]

Wall Street futures were mixed, a day after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq touched record closing highs on Monday due to a boost in technology-related stocks. [.N]

On the flip side, the Canadian benchmark index touched a three-month low in the previous session as a lack of exposure to technology shares weighed on the resource-heavy index.

Market participants will keep an eye on U.S. retail sales numbers due at 08:30 ET, after soft economic data across the border last week fueled bets of interest-rate cuts despite hawkish projections from the Fed.

The Bank of Canada, on the other hand, cut interest rates earlier this month, but indicated further easing would be gradual and dependent on data.

In corporate news, a U.S. appeals court on Monday handed Michigan's attorney general a jurisdictional victory in her bid to force Enbridge to stop operating the Line 5 oil pipeline underneath the Straits of Mackinac in the Great Lakes by allowing her to pursue her case in state rather than federal court.

Brookfield-led consortium entered into an agreement to invest in Gems Education, partnering with the Varkey Group.

