Brookfield Business : BBUC AGM Presentation
2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BROOKFIELD BUSINESS CORPORATION
JUNE 13, 2023
Receiving the Consolidated Financial Statements
Election of Directors
Appointment of External Auditors
JEFFREY BLIDNER
CHAIR OF THE BOARD
Receiving the Consolidated Financial Statements
Election of Directors
Appointment of External Auditors
JEFFREY BLIDNER
CHAIR OF THE BOARD
Nominees for Election by the Class A and B Shareholders
JEFFREY
DAVID
STEPHEN
BLIDNER
COURT
GIRSKY
Nominees for Election by the Class A and B Shareholders
DAVID
ANNE RUTH
JOHN
HAMILL
HERKES
LACEY
Disclaimer
Brookfield Business Corporation published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 21:53:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about BROOKFIELD BUSINESS CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on BROOKFIELD BUSINESS CORPORATION
Sales 2022
10 598 M
-
-
Net income 2022
911 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
14 503 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
1,50x
Yield 2022
1,00%
Capitalization
1 521 M
1 521 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
-
EV / Sales 2022
1,50x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
99,5%
Chart BROOKFIELD BUSINESS CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD BUSINESS CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.