  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brookfield Business Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBUC   CA11259V1067

BROOKFIELD BUSINESS CORPORATION

(BBUC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-13 pm EDT
21.22 USD   +1.77%
05:54pBrookfield Business : BBUC AGM Presentation
PU
05:16pBrookfield Business Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
06/12CVC Advisers, Francisco Partners Withdraw from Talks to Buy Network International
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brookfield Business : BBUC AGM Presentation

06/13/2023 | 05:54pm EDT
2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

BROOKFIELD BUSINESS CORPORATION

JUNE 13, 2023

Business of the Meeting

01

02

03

Receiving the Consolidated Financial Statements

Election of Directors

Appointment of External Auditors

JEFFREY BLIDNER

CHAIR OF THE BOARD

2

Business of the Meeting

01

02

03

Receiving the Consolidated Financial Statements

Election of Directors

Appointment of External Auditors

JEFFREY BLIDNER

CHAIR OF THE BOARD

3

Nominees for Election by the Class A and B Shareholders

JEFFREY

DAVID

STEPHEN

BLIDNER

COURT

GIRSKY

4

Nominees for Election by the Class A and B Shareholders

DAVID

ANNE RUTH

JOHN

HAMILL

HERKES

LACEY

5

Disclaimer

Brookfield Business Corporation published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 21:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 598 M - -
Net income 2022 911 M - -
Net Debt 2022 14 503 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,50x
Yield 2022 1,00%
Capitalization 1 521 M 1 521 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart BROOKFIELD BUSINESS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Business Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD BUSINESS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cyrus Madon Chief Executive Officer
Jaspreet Dehl Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Miles Blidner Chairman
Patricia L. Zuccotti Independent Director
David John Hamill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROOKFIELD BUSINESS CORPORATION10.96%1 521
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.8.99%730 535
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.37%132 088
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY63.30%115 680
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.8.84%72 867
HITACHI, LTD.29.79%58 280
