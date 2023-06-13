Advanced search
    BBUC   CA11259V1067

BROOKFIELD BUSINESS CORPORATION

(BBUC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-13 pm EDT
21.22 USD   +1.77%
05:54pBrookfield Business : BBUC AGM Presentation
PU
05:16pBrookfield Business Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
06/12CVC Advisers, Francisco Partners Withdraw from Talks to Buy Network International
MT
Brookfield Business Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

06/13/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
BROOKFIELD, News, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Corporation (the “Corporation”) (NYSE, TSX: BBUC) today announced that all nine nominees proposed for election to the board of directors of the Corporation by holders of class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares (“Exchangeable Shares”) and holders of class B multiple voting shares (“Class B Shares”) were elected at the Corporation’s annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 13, 2023 in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

In accordance with the Corporation’s articles, each Exchangeable Share was entitled to one vote per share, representing a 25% voting interest in the Corporation in the aggregate, and the Class B Shares were entitled to a total of 218,865,171 votes in the aggregate, representing a 75% voting interest in the Corporation.

The following is a summary of the votes cast by holders of Exchangeable Shares and Class B Shares, voting together as a single class, in regard to the election of the nine directors:

Director NomineeVotes For%Votes Withheld%
Jeffrey Blidner279,534,68097.626,817,7182.38
David Court285,628,53899.75723,8600.25
Stephen Girsky286,242,00499.96110,3940.04
David Hamill285,504,41899.70847,9800.30
Anne Ruth Herkes285,501,86199.70850,5370.30
John Lacey280,746,11198.045,606,2871.96
Don Mackenzie286,321,73699.9930,6620.01
Michael Warren286,319,21299.9933,1860.01
Patricia Zuccotti286,315,70199.9936,6970.01

A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Exchangeable Shares and Class B Shares represented at the Corporation’s annual meeting of shareholders is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Brookfield Business Partners is a global business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that provide essential products and services and benefit from a strong competitive position. Investors have flexibility to invest in our company either through Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC), a corporation, or Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU; TSX: BBU.UN), a limited partnership. For more information, please visit https://bbu.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management’s Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $825 billion of assets under management.

For more information, please contact:

Media:Investors:
Marie FullerAlan Fleming
Tel: +44 207 408 8375Tel: +1 (416) 645-2736
Email: marie.fuller@brookfield.comEmail: alan.fleming@brookfield.com


