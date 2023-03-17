Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brookfield Business Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBUC   CA11259V1067

BROOKFIELD BUSINESS CORPORATION

(BBUC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-17 pm EDT
17.24 USD   -0.52%
05:01pBrookfield Business Corporation Completes 2022 Annual Filings
GL
05:00pBrookfield Business Corporation Completes 2022 Annual Filings
AQ
02/23Brookfield Business : Q4 2022 Transcript
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brookfield Business Corporation Completes 2022 Annual Filings

03/17/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC) today announced that it has filed its 2022 annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, with the SEC on EDGAR as well as with the Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR. These documents are also available on our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com/bbuc in the Reports & Filings section and a hard copy will be provided to shareholders free of charge upon request.

Brookfield Business Partners is a global business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that provide essential products and services and benefit from a strong competitive position. Investors have flexibility to invest in our company either through Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU; TSX: BBU.UN), a limited partnership, or Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC), a corporation. For more information, please visit https://bbu.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management’s Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $800 billion of assets under management.

Please note that Brookfield Business Corporation’s previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR, and are available at https://bbu.brookfield.com/bbuc under Reports & Filings. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

For more information, please contact:

Media:
Sebastien Bouchard
Tel: +1 (416) 943-7937
Email: sebastien.bouchard@brookfield.com
Investors:
Alan Fleming
Tel: (416) 645-2736
Email: alan.fleming@brookfield.com

All news about BROOKFIELD BUSINESS CORPORATION
05:01pBrookfield Business Corporation Completes 2022 Annual Filings
GL
05:00pBrookfield Business Corporation Completes 2022 Annual Filings
AQ
02/23Brookfield Business : Q4 2022 Transcript
PU
02/07Exclusive-French adtech firm Criteo in new bid to sell itself -sources
RE
02/03Brookfield Business : Q4 2022 Letter to Unitholders
PU
02/03National Bank with Brookfield Business Partners Q4 First Look, Notes EBITDA and EFO Bea..
MT
02/03Brookfield Business Partners Swings to Q4 Net Income as Revenue Rises
MT
02/03Brookfield Business Partners Reports Q4 Net Income Attributable to Unitholders of US$8 ..
MT
02/03Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Brief: Net income..
MT
02/03North American Morning Briefing: Big Tech -3-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BROOKFIELD BUSINESS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 649 M - -
Net income 2021 36,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 413 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 264 M 1 264 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart BROOKFIELD BUSINESS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Business Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD BUSINESS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cyrus Madon Chief Executive Officer
Jaspreet Dehl Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Miles Blidner Chairman
John Stewart Lacey Lead Independent Director
Stephen J. Girsky Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROOKFIELD BUSINESS CORPORATION-7.77%1 264
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-2.85%661 982
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-11.74%126 372
SIEMENS AG8.73%118 596
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY41.29%100 273
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.4.56%70 269