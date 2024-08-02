THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024
Important Cautionary Notes
All amounts in this Supplemental Information are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise specified. Unless otherwise indicated, the statistical and financial data in this document is presented as at June 30, 2024.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION
Note: This Supplemental Information contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, include statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of Brookfield Business Partners, as well as regarding recently completed and proposed acquisitions, dispositions, and other transactions, and the outlook for North American and international economies for the current fiscal year and subsequent periods, and include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "seeks", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts", "views", "potential", "likely" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "may", "will", "should", "would" and "could".
Although we believe that our anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, investors and other readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Brookfield Business Partners to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to us or are within our control. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity and result of operations and our plans and strategies may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information herein.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the cyclical nature of our operating businesses and general economic conditions and risks relating to the economy, including unfavorable changes in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, inflation and volatility in the financial markets; global equity and capital markets and the availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within these markets; strategic actions including our ability to complete dispositions and achieve the anticipated benefits therefrom; the ability to complete and effectively integrate acquisitions into existing operations and the ability to attain expected benefits; changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); the ability to appropriately manage human capital; the effect of applying future accounting changes; business competition; operational and reputational risks; technological change; changes in government regulation and legislation within the countries in which we operate; governmental investigations; litigation; changes in tax laws; ability to collect amounts owed; catastrophic events, such as earthquakes, hurricanes and pandemics/epidemics; cybersecurity incidents; the possible impact of international conflicts, wars and related developments including terrorist acts, and cyber terrorism; and other risks and factors detailed from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in Canada and the United States including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section in our annual report for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed on Form 20-F.
Statements relating to "reserves" are deemed to be forward-looking statements as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described herein can be profitably produced in the future. We qualify any and all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary factors.
We caution that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking statements and information, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Cautionary Statement Regarding the Use of a Non-IFRS Measure
This Supplemental Information contains references to a Non-IFRS measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a generally accepted accounting measure under IFRS and therefore may differ from definitions used by other entities. We believe this is a useful supplemental measure that may assist investors in assessing the financial performance of Brookfield Business Partners and its subsidiaries. However, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analysis of our financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS.
References to Brookfield Business Partners are to Brookfield Business Partners L.P. together with its subsidiaries, controlled affiliates and operating entities. Unitholders' results include limited partnership units, redemption-exchange units, general partnership units, BBUC exchangeable shares and special limited partnership units. More detailed information on certain references made in this Supplemental Information will be available in our Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our interim report for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 furnished on Form 6-K.
Overview
Q2 2024 Highlights - Operating Performance
Key Performance Metrics
Financial Performance - Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
US$ millions (except per unit amounts),
2024
2023
2024
2023
unaudited
Net income (loss) attributable to
Unitholders
$
(20)
$
(48)
$
28 $
26
Net income (loss) per limited
partnership unit (1)
(0.10)
(0.22)
0.13
0.12
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
524
606
1,068
1,228
Statements of Operating Results by Segment
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Trailing Twelve
Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
US$ millions, unaudited
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Adjusted EBITDA by segment
Business Services
$
182
$
223
$
387
$
435
$
852
$
829
Infrastructure Services
157
216
300
441
712
900
Industrials
213
196
441
415
881
873
Corporate and Other
(28)
(29)
(60)
(63)
(114)
(136)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
524
$
606
$
1,068
$
1,228
$
2,331
$
2,466
- Net loss attributable to Unitholders for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $20 million (loss of $0.10 per limited partnership unit) compared to net loss of $48 million (loss of $0.22 per limited partnership unit) in the prior period.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $524 million compared to $606 million in the prior period, reflecting reduced contribution from our Infrastructure Services segment due to the disposition of our nuclear technology services operation and from our Business Services segment. Excluding contribution from disposed operations, prior period Adjusted EBITDA was $550 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19% was in line with the prior period. (3)
- Adjusted EFO for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $289 million ($1.33 per unit (4)) compared to $185 million ($0.85 per unit (4)) in the prior period. Excluding the impact of gain (loss) on acquisitions and dispositions, Adjusted EFO for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $186 million ($0.86 per unit (4)) compared to $177 million ($0.81 per unit (4)) in the prior period.
- Liquidity at the corporate level for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $1,576 million including $91 million of cash and financial assets, $1,460 million of availability on credit facilities and $25 million of remaining preferred equity commitment from Brookfield Corporation. Pro forma for announced and closed transactions corporate liquidity is approximately $1,500 million.
Adjusted EFO by segment
Business Services
$
86
$
119
$
254
$
332
$
558
$
561
Infrastructure Services
76
88
148
174
2,044
424
Industrials
206
63
386
225
653
475
Corporate and Other
(79)
(85)
(168)
(165)
(338)
(278)
- Net income (loss) per limited partnership unit calculated as net income (loss) attributable to limited partners divided by the average number of limited partnership units outstanding which was 74.3 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2024 (2023: 74.6 million).
- Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is a key measure of our financial performance that we use to assess operating results and our business performance. For further information on Adjusted EBITDA, see "Definitions"
section at the end of this Supplemental Information.
3.
Represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of BBU's proportionate share of revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023. Excludes contribution from our road fuels operation.
4.
Average number of units outstanding on a fully diluted time-weighted average basis for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was 217.0 million (2023: 217.3 million).
Q2 2024 Business Developments
Capital Recycling
- On June 11, 2024, we completed the sale of our Canadian aggregates production operation for total consideration of approximately $140 million of which our share of proceeds was $131 million, representing an approximate 2.6x multiple on our investment and an IRR of approximately 14%.
- On July 31, 2024, we closed the sale of the North American supply and U.K. and European assets in our road fuels operation.
Financing and Liquidity
- During and subsequent to quarter end, we completed five significant debt refinancings within our operations:
- On May 16, 2024, our dealer software and technology services operation repriced a $3.6 billion USD term loan at SOFR+3.25%, reducing the spread on the debt from SOFR+4.00%.
- On June 11, 2024, our lottery services operation repriced a $2.1 billion USD term loan at SOFR+3.00%, reducing the spread on the debt from SOFR+3.25%.
- On June 28, 2024, our modular building leasing services operation repriced a $1.9 billion EUR term loan at EURIBOR+4.18%, reducing the spread on the debt from EURIBOR+4.43%.
- On July 16, 2024, our advanced energy storage operation refinanced:
- $2.7 billion USD term loan at SOFR+2.50% from SOFR+3.00%.
- $1.2 billion EUR term loan at EURIBOR+3.00% from EURIBOR+3.25% and extended the maturity by five years.
- On August 1, 2024, the Board of Directors of the General Partner of the Partnership and BBUC declared a quarterly distribution and quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.0625 per unit and share, respectively, payable on September 27, 2024 to unitholders and shareholders of record as at the close of business on August 30, 2024.
Q2 2024 Highlights - Balance Sheet & Liquidity
Key Balance Sheet Metrics
As at
June 30,
December 31,
US$ millions, unaudited
2024
2023
Total assets
$
81,521
$
82,385
Non-recourse borrowings in subsidiaries of
Brookfield Business Partners (1)
40,240
40,809
Corporate borrowings (2)
1,882
1,440
Total equity
18,204
18,532
Proportionate borrowings
Business Services (1)
$
5,374
$
5,813
Infrastructure Services (1)
2,986
3,118
Industrials (1)
4,097
4,203
Corporate and Other (2)
1,882
1,440
$
14,339
$
14,574
Proportionate share of cash
Business Services
$
618
$
749
Infrastructure Services
195
189
Industrials
223
224
Corporate and Other
86
112
$
1,122
$
1,274
Proportionate borrowings, net of cash
Business Services
$
4,756
$
5,064
Infrastructure Services
2,791
2,929
Industrials
3,874
3,979
Corporate and Other
1,796
1,328
$
13,217
$
13,300
Corporate Liquidity
As at
June 30,
December 31,
US$ millions, unaudited
2024
2023
Corporate cash and financial assets
$
91
$
170
Committed corporate credit facilities
1,460
1,860
Perpetual preferred equity securities
25
25
Total liquidity
$
1,576
$
2,055
Pro Forma Corporate Liquidity
US$ millions, unaudited
Total corporate liquidity, March 31, 2024
$
1,592
Distributions, dispositions and other
141
Acquisitions and investments
(157)
Total corporate liquidity, June 30, 2024
$
1,576
Distributions, dispositions and other (3)
122
Acquisitions and investments (4)
(178)
Pro forma corporate liquidity, June 30, 2024
$
1,520
- Includes proportionate share of borrowings made under subscription facilities of Brookfield Funds that Brookfield Business Partners invests alongside and is net of deferred financing costs.
- June 30, 2024 balance represents corporate borrowings net of deferred financing costs.
3.
Primarily relates to proceeds receivable on recently announced and closed monetizations.
4.
Relates to the remaining funding of announced and closed acquisitions and investments, subject to the timing of capital funding notices from Brookfield Funds that Brookfield Business Partners invests alongside.
Partnership Capital
Units and Shares Outstanding
Incentive Distribution Right
As at
June 30, 2024
December 31,
June 30, 2023
2023
Limited partnership units
74,281,766
74,281,763
74,613,125
Redemption-exchange units
69,705,497
69,705,497
69,705,497
BBUC exchangeable shares
72,954,447
72,954,450
72,954,963
General partnership and special
limited partnership units
8
8
8
Total outstanding
216,941,718
216,941,718
217,273,593
Partnership Capital Structure(1)
As at
June 30,
December 31,
US$ millions (except price and unit amount), unaudited
2024
2023
Partnership units outstanding (in millions) (2)
144.0
144.0
Price (3)
$
18.25
$
20.64
Partnership market capitalization
$
2,628
$
2,972
BBUC exchangeable shares outstanding (in millions)
73.0
73.0
Price (3)
$
20.42
$
23.28
BBUC market capitalization
$
1,491
$
1,699
Total market capitalization
$
4,119
$
4,671
Preferred securities
725
725
Proportionate non-recourse borrowings, net of cash
11,421
11,972
Corporate borrowings, net of cash
1,796
1,328
Enterprise value (EV)
$
18,061
$
18,696
- The special limited partner is entitled to an incentive distribution calculated as 20% of the increase in the market value of the LP Units on a fully exchanged basis (assuming the exchange of all of the Redemption-Exchange Units and BBUC exchangeable shares) over an initial threshold based on the volume-weighted average price of the LP Units, subject to a high-water mark. The incentive distribution is recorded as a distribution in equity once approved by the Board of Directors of the Partnership's General Partner.
- During the second quarter of 2024, the volume-weighted average price per limited partnership unit was $19.30, which was below the incentive distribution threshold of $31.53 per limited partnership unit. This resulted in an incentive distribution of $nil.
Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB")
- Under our NCIB, Brookfield Business Partners and its affiliates are authorized to repurchase annually up to 5% of their issued and outstanding limited partnership units, or 3,730,658 LP units, including up to 14,522 units on the TSX during any trading day. Brookfield Business Partners and its affiliates can make block purchases that exceed this daily purchase restriction, subject to the annual aggregate limit.
- During the six months ended June 30, 2024 and subsequent to quarter end, Brookfield Corporation, as an affiliate, purchased 252,635(4) limited partnership units under our NCIB.
1.
The table presents supplemental measures to assist users in understanding and evaluating the partnership's capital structure.
2.
Partnership units outstanding are inclusive of limited partnership units, redemption-exchange units, special limited partnership units and general partnership units.
3.
TSX: BBU.UN translated to USD at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, at the closing CAD-USD foreign exchange rate. NYSE: BBUC at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
4. Inclusive of all limited partnership units purchased under our NCIB during the six months ended June 30, 2024 and up to market close on July 31, 2024.
Operating Segments
Our Operations
- Our strategy is to acquire and manage high-quality operations that provide essential products and services and benefit from a strong competitive position.
- We target long-term capital appreciation driven by both organic growth and acquisitions where we can apply our expertise to improve operations and enhance cash flows.
- Our business is principally focused on activities and operations where the broader Brookfield platform provides us with a competitive advantage.
- The table below presents our economic ownership interest in our significant operations. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EFO presented in this Supplemental Information represent our proportionate share of net assets and income in our underlying operations based on our economic ownership interest.
Segment
Description
Select Operations
Economic Ownership
Interest (1)
Ÿ Residential Mortgage Insurer ("Sagen")
Ÿ
41%
Service businesses including residential
Ÿ
Dealer Software and Technology Services Operation ("CDK Global")
26%
Business Services
mortgage insurance, dealer software and
Ÿ
technology services, healthcare services, fleet
management and car rental services and other
Ÿ
Healthcare Services ("Healthscope")
Ÿ
28%
Ÿ Fleet Management and Car Rental Services ("Unidas")
Ÿ
35%
Infrastructure businesses servicing large-scale
Ÿ Lottery Services Operation ("Scientific Games")
Ÿ
33%
Infrastructure
infrastructure assets, including lottery services,
Ÿ
Modular Building Leasing Services ("Modulaire")
Ÿ
28%
Services
modular building leasing services, offshore oil
services and other
Ÿ
Offshore Oil Services ("Altera")
Ÿ
53%
Industrials
Industrial businesses including advanced energy
Ÿ
Advanced Energy Storage Operation ("Clarios")
Ÿ
28%
storage operation, engineered components
manufacturing and other
Ÿ
Engineered Components Manufacturing ("DexKo")
Ÿ
33%
1.
As at June 30, 2024.
Business Services
Proportionate Financial Results
The following table presents our proportionate share of our Business Services segment financial results:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30(1),
June 30(1),
US$ millions, unaudited
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
$
2,353
$
2,255
$
4,536
$
4,465
Direct operating costs
(2,154)
(2,004)
(4,111)
(3,971)
General and administrative expenses
(35)
(43)
(73)
(88)
Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA
18
15
35
29
Adjusted EBITDA
$
182
$
223
$
387
$
435
Gain (loss) on acquisitions / dispositions, net
-
22
15
89
Gain (loss) on acquisitions / dispositions, net
recorded in equity
-
8
-
14
Other income (expense), net
2
-
51
-
Interest income (expense), net
(72)
(79)
(143)
(140)
Current income tax (expense) recovery
(17)
(51)
(38)
(59)
Equity accounted interest, tax and other
expense
(9)
(4)
(18)
(7)
Adjusted EFO
$
86
$
119
$
254
$
332
Proportionate Balance Sheet
The following table presents select balance sheet information of our Business Services segment on a proportionate basis:
As at
June 30,
December 31,
US$ millions, unaudited
2024
2023
Cash
$
618
$
749
Non-recourse borrowings in subsidiaries of Brookfield
5,374
5,813
Business Partners
Proportionate borrowings, net of cash
$
4,756
$
5,064
Equity attributable to Unitholders
3,884
3,418
Operating Performance - Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
- Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $182 million compared to $223 million in the prior period.
- Our residential mortgage insurer generated $62 million of Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2024, compared to $46 million in Q2 2023. Increased performance was supported by higher recognition of revenue due to stable Canadian housing fundamentals and low losses on claims. Low unemployment, high levels of embedded equity and workout arrangements are enabling borrowers to self-cure mortgage delinquencies contributing to loss ratios well below historical average levels.
- Dealer software and technology services generated
$18 million of Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2024, compared to $56 million in Q2 2023. Current period results included $38 million related to the impact of costs incurred and one-time billing credits provided to customers related to the disruption of operations during a cybersecurity incident.
- Healthcare services generated $16 million of Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2024, in line with the prior period. Total admissions and numbers of surgeries increased slightly but with a mix shift to lower revenue same day surgeries. Expenses continue to be elevated primarily due to higher labor costs.
- Performance at our construction operation was impacted by additional costs related to a project in Australia and contributed to the decline in segment Adjusted EBITDA compared to the prior period. The business is focused on mitigating further cost escalation on the project, which is expected to be completed later this year.
-
Adjusted EFO for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was
$86 million compared to $119 million in the prior period, primarily due to the factors noted above.
- Current income tax expense decreased by $34 million, primarily due to lower taxable income at dealer software and technology services.
1. Adjusted EBITDA margin in our Business Services segment excluding results from our road fuels operation was 12% and 14% for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively (2023: 17%).
