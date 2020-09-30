Log in
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 2020 Third Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

09/30/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Date: Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

BROOKFIELD NEWS, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in Brookfield Business Partners’ 2020 Third Quarter Conference Call & Webcast on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our results and current business initiatives.

Results will be released on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 prior to 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will be available following the release on our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com.

To participate in the Conference Call please dial +1 (866) 688-9431 toll-free in the U.S and Canada or for overseas calls please dial +1 (409) 216-0818 (Conference ID 5990719) at approximately 10:50 a.m. (Eastern Time). Live audio of the Conference Call will be available via webcast on our website or can be accessed at BBUQ32020Webcast.

A replay of the Conference Call will be available until November 9, 2020 by dialing +1 (855) 859-2056 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (404) 537-3406 for overseas calls (Conference ID 5990719). A replay of the webcast will be available on our website.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSX: BBU.UN) (NYSE:BBU) is a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed business services and industrials company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $550 billion of assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. For more information please visit our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com.

For more information, please visit our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com or contact:
Alan Fleming
Tel: (416) 645-2736
Email: alan.fleming@brookfield.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
